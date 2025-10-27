Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Green for Starters, Optimism on the Main Course for the Stock Market Today

- U.S. dollar hits a two-week high against the yen, rising 0.2% to 153.12, highest since Oct. 10.
- Dollar index remains steady at 98.94.
- Euro stable at $1.1628; strengthens to 178.13 yen, an all-time high.
- Sterling up 0.05% to $1.3316.
- Australian dollar rises 0.3% to $0.6535; New Zealand dollar up 0.2% to $0.5761.
- Bitcoin gains 1.4% to $114,921.04; Ether climbs 2.5% to $4,167.08.
- Oil prices rise after U.S. and China outline trade-deal framework, easing global growth concerns.
- Brent crude up 0.7% to $66.40/barrel; WTI rises 0.75% to $61.96/barrel.