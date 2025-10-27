Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Green for Starters, Optimism on the Main Course for the Stock Market Today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Friday, Indian markets ended a six-day rally Friday as Sensex fell 345 points and Nifty slipped below 25,800 amid broad sectoral selling, except gains in metal and telecom stocks.

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning and welcome to another action-packed day on Dalal Street! Buckle up as we bring you real-time updates, sharp insights, and the latest buzz from Indian and global markets. From Sensex and Nifty 50 swings to sectoral stories, corporate earnings, and global cues, we’ve got every market move decoded for you.

As Warren Buffett once said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” So, whether you’re a chart wizard or just watching the ticker for thrills, this live blog is your daily market pulse.

Stay tuned for smart analysis, witty highlights, and all the trends driving today’s trading session, because on Dalal Street, every tick tells a story!