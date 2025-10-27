LIVE TV
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Green for Starters, Optimism on the Main Course for the Stock Market Today

🕒 Updated: October 27, 2025 08:37:33 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Friday, Indian markets ended a six-day rally Friday as Sensex fell 345 points and Nifty slipped below 25,800 amid broad sectoral selling, except gains in metal and telecom stocks.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning and welcome to another action-packed day on Dalal Street! Buckle up as we bring you real-time updates, sharp insights, and the latest buzz from Indian and global markets. From Sensex and Nifty 50 swings to sectoral stories, corporate earnings, and global cues, we’ve got every market move decoded for you.

As Warren Buffett once said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” So, whether you’re a chart wizard or just watching the ticker for thrills, this live blog is your daily market pulse.

Stay tuned for smart analysis, witty highlights, and all the trends driving today’s trading session, because on Dalal Street, every tick tells a story!

Live Updates

  • 08:37 (IST) 27 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lenskart IPO to Debut on Dalal Street on October 31

    Eyewear maker Lenskart Solutions, backed by SoftBank, ADIA, Temasek, and Kedaara Capital, will launch its IPO on October 31. The maiden public offering is expected to raise around ₹7,278 crore, valuing the company at approximately ₹72,719 crore, marking a major entry into Indian capital markets.

  • 08:18 (IST) 27 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global Markets And Forex Update | Wall Street Hits Records, Asian Markets Rally, India’s Forex Reserves Rise

    Wall Street Closes at Record Highs Dow Jones up 472.51 points (1.01%) to 47,207.12. S&P 500 rises 53.25 points (0.79%) to 6,791.69. Nasdaq gains 263.07 points (1.15%) to 23,204.87. Cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation and strong corporate earnings boost investor sentiment. Largest weekly gains for S&P 500 and Nasdaq since August; Dow posts biggest Friday-to-Friday jump since June. Fed likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points next week. Asian Markets Rally Japan’s Nikkei 225 crosses 50,000 for the first time, up over 2%. Topix index rises 1.61%, buoyed by Wall Street momentum and U.S.-China trade optimism. India’s Forex Reserves Reserves jump USD 4.496 billion to USD 702.28 billion for the week...

  • 08:15 (IST) 27 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global Markets Update | Dollar Surges, Oil Prices Rise on Trade Optimism

    • U.S. dollar hits a two-week high against the yen, rising 0.2% to 153.12, highest since Oct. 10.
    • Dollar index remains steady at 98.94.
    • Euro stable at $1.1628; strengthens to 178.13 yen, an all-time high.
    • Sterling up 0.05% to $1.3316.
    • Australian dollar rises 0.3% to $0.6535; New Zealand dollar up 0.2% to $0.5761.
    • Bitcoin gains 1.4% to $114,921.04; Ether climbs 2.5% to $4,167.08.
    • Oil prices rise after U.S. and China outline trade-deal framework, easing global growth concerns.
    • Brent crude up 0.7% to $66.40/barrel; WTI rises 0.75% to $61.96/barrel.
  • 08:13 (IST) 27 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Opening for Markets

    GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening for Indian markets, up 65.5 points or 0.25% at 25,910 levels at 7:30 a.m. By 8:14 a.m., Nifty futures rose 56 points to 25,943, indicating early optimism on Dalal Street as investors track key sector movements.

  • 08:03 (IST) 27 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Friday Market Wrap-Up: Sensex Falls 345 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,800 After Six-Day Rally

    On Friday, the Indian stock market ended its six-day winning streak as selling pressure gripped most sectors, except metals and telecom. Despite positive global cues and a firm start, the benchmark indices failed to sustain gains and slipped steadily through the session.The Nifty 50 dropped 96.25 points, or 0.37%, to close at 25,795.15, after hitting an intraday low of 25,718.20. The Sensex declined 344.52 points, or 0.41%, to settle at 84,211.88. Broader markets were largely flat, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices showing muted movement.On the Nifty, Cipla, HUL, Adani Ports, Max Healthcare, and UltraTech Cement were top laggards, while...

