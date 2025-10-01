Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Now India’s Richest Woman, Her Net Worth Is Rs… She Is Known For…

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, has been named India’s richest woman in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday. This marks both her debut on the prestigious list and a historic moment, with a woman featuring among the top three positions for the first time.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra holds an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. She assumed the role of chairperson at HCL Technologies, a $12 billion multinational IT services and consulting firm, in July 2020, taking over from her father, Shiv Nadar.

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 highlights India's leading wealth creators. Mukesh Ambani & family reclaimed the top spot, Gautam Adani & family held second, and Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family debuted in the top three.

Her rise to the top of India’s wealth rankings came after receiving 47% of her father’s stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Sundari Investments (Vama Delhi), propelling her into the billionaire category.

This stake transfer placed her in charge of strategic decision-making for HCL, one of India’s leading global technology enterprises, according to Fortune India.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Family

Her father, Shiv Nadar, often referred to as “Magnus” by peers, is a Padma Bhushan awardee, recognized for his transformative contributions to India’s IT sector. His wife, Kiran Nadar, is an acclaimed art collector, philanthropist, and founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, and also an accomplished contract bridge player who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Roshni, the only child of Shiv Nadar, has not only led HCL Technologies since 2020 but also oversees the philanthropic initiatives of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on education and social development.

She is married to Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. The couple has two sons, Armaan and Jahaan.

Her philanthropic work extends to education and environmental conservation through initiatives such as The Habitats Trust, alongside establishing some of India’s top colleges and schools.

Other Women on the Hurun India Rich List 2025

Roshni joins over 100 women on the list, including Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, marking a significant representation of women in India’s wealth rankings.

Mukesh Ambani and family, Chairperson of Reliance Industries, retained the top spot with a wealth of ₹9.55 lakh crore.

Gautam Adani and family ranked second, with a 30% decline in net worth to ₹8.14 lakh crore.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her family secured the third spot, with wealth amounting to ₹2.84 lakh crore, making her India’s richest woman at 44 years of age.

Globally, the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, released in March, ranked Malhotra as the fifth richest woman in the world.

