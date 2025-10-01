Shah Rukh Khan Is Now The Richest Actor In The World, A Billionaire, Richer Than Top Hollywood Stars, His Net Worth And Sources Of Wealth Revealed

Richest Actor in The World: Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is now a billionaire. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on October 1, the 59-year-old actor now has a net worth of $1.4 billion (₹12,490 crore). After being in the film industry for 33 years, the King Khan has become India’s richest actor and has propelled further up the global wealth rankings.

Shah Rukh Khan Tops Global Celebrity Wealth

The Hurun list reveals Shah Rukh’s significant financial growth. “Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore,” the report stated.

With this fortune, Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed several global celebrities, including:

Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion)

Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion)

Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion)

Selena Gomez ($720 million)

This makes him arguably the richest actor in the world, with his earnings rooted primarily in cinema and business ventures.

Richest Actors in India: List

Shah Rukh has long held the title of India’s wealthiest actor. However, the 2025 Hurun list notes that the gap between him and the next richest has widened significantly.

$1.4 billion and counting — Shah Rukh Khan stands as the world’s richest actor, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025!#IIFA #bollywood #shahrukhkhan pic.twitter.com/P9ERSd3yoX — IIFA (@IIFA) October 1, 2025

Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh’s long-time business partner, and her family rank next, with a reported wealth of ₹7,790 crore.

Hrithik Roshan follows in third place, far behind with a net worth of ₹2,160 crore.

In 2024, Shah Rukh was already at the top among actors with an estimated net worth of $870 million. His latest valuation of $1.4 billion is an extraordinary leap in wealth within a year.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth Sources

While Shah Rukh’s fame comes from his decades-long career in Hindi cinema, his wealth extends far beyond acting. His financial empire is built on:

Red Chillies Entertainment, his production house and VFX studio

Ownership stakes in cricket franchises across the globe

Real estate investments, particularly in the Middle East

These ventures, combined with his box office success, have significantly boosted his fortune, placing him in the rare billionaire league of global entertainers.

