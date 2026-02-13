LIVE TV
Who Is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? Meet The Luxury Brand Founder Who Married Mukesh Ambani's Nephew Vikram Salgaocar

Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani’s nephew and Dhirubhai Ambani’s firstborn grandchild, tied the knot with luxury brand founder Shweana Poy Raiturcar. The grand wedding in Goa saw Mukesh Ambani grooving to Bollywood hits and high-profile family celebrations. Shweana is a seasoned creative strategist.

Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram Salgaocar marries luxury brand founder Shweana Poy Raiturcar in a star-studded Goa wedding.
Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Vikram Salgaocar marries luxury brand founder Shweana Poy Raiturcar in a star-studded Goa wedding. Photos: X.

Published: February 13, 2026 13:41:48 IST

Who Is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? Meet The Luxury Brand Founder Who Married Mukesh Ambani’s Nephew Vikram Salgaocar

Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Vikram Salgaocar, recently tied the knot with Shweana Poy Raiturcar, a noted luxury brand founder. Vikram is the firstborn grandchild of late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, born to their daughter Dipti Ambani and her husband, Dattaraj Salgaocar. His father, a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani, has two children: Vikram and his sister, Isheta Salgaocar.

Born on October 25, 1984, Vikram grew up in Goa. According to reports, Vikram was Dhirubhai’s favourite grandchild.

Mukesh Ambani Dances At Vikram Salgaocar And Shweana Poy Raiturcar Wedding

During the baraat, Vikram arrived in a white Rolls-Royce, accompanied by family members leading the procession. Among the attendees, Mukesh Ambani was seen enjoying the festivities, grooving to the Bollywood hit “It’s the Time to Disco” from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Other notable attendees included Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, and Nita Ambani, who wore a traditional orange Gujarati-style saree complemented by striking emerald jewellery. 

Who Is Shweana Poy Raiturcar?

Shweana Poy Raiturcar is a creative brand strategist based in Mumbai. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works with the family office and focuses on commissioned jewellery pieces. Her profile describes her as, “diverse luxury brand founder & creative head, currently working with the family office. Making commissioned jewellery pieces by appointment only.”

Shweana completed her schooling at The International School Bangalore, followed by higher education at Bentley University, Gemological Institute of America (GIA), and Parsons School of Design – The New School.

Shweana Poy Raiturcar Career

Her career began in 2012 as an operations intern at Inox in Surat, Gujarat. She later joined the De Beers Group, a British multinational diamond company, as a retail operations intern.

Over the years, Shweana gained experience across multiple organisations. In 2017, she joined Rosy Blue, a family-owned business led by Russell Mehta (father of Shloka Mehta), where she worked until 2020. She now operates independently, focusing exclusively on commissioned pieces.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 1:41 PM IST
Who Is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? Meet The Luxury Brand Founder Who Married Mukesh Ambani’s Nephew Vikram Salgaocar

QUICK LINKS