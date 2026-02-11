Who Is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s Nephew, Dhirubhai Ambani’s Favourite Grandchild – Videos Of Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant Attending Grand Wedding Go Viral

The Ambani family is all set to celebrate another big wedding. This time, the family heir, Vikram Salgaocar, is tying the knot. Videos circulating on social media offer glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities, featuring Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant among those in attendance.

The specific details about the wedding ceremony and the identity of the bride are not known.

Vikram Salgaocar: Nephew Of Mukesh Ambani, Grandchild Of Dhirubhai Ambani

Vikram Salgaocar is the eldest grandchild of the late Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife, Kokilaben Ambani.

He is the eldest nephew of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, and the elder son of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Vikram is the son of Dipti Ambani, Dhirubhai’s daughter, and her husband, Dattaraj Salgaocar.

Salgaocar’s And Ambani’s: A Family Bond That Dates Back Decades

The connection between the Ambanis and the Salgaocars predates Vikram’s birth.

Dattaraj Salgaocar is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani. The two grew up together in Mumbai’s Usha Kiran building – the Ambani family resided on the 22nd floor, while the Salgaocars lived on the 14th.

Dipti Ambani and Dattaraj Salgaocar married in 1983. Dhirubhai Ambani, who had known Dattaraj since his childhood, approved of the match and was pleased with the relationship.

Vikram’s father, Dattaraj Salgaocar, serves as the owner and Managing Director of the V.M. Salgaocar Group of Companies. The legacy enterprise was founded by Vasudev Salgaocar.

The group operates across sectors including iron ore, coal, shipping, and wind energy.

Who Is Vikram Salgaocar? Education, Career And Business Journey

Vikram Salgaocar was born on October 25, 1984, in Mumbai. Notably, he was born on Gujarati New Year Day.

Reports quoting a book describe Vikram Salgaocar as Dhirubhai Ambani’s favourite grandchild.

Vikram completed his junior college education at Jai Hind College in Mumbai. He later moved to the United States to pursue higher studies, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Vikram began his professional career in 2007 as an Associate at McKinsey & Company in New Jersey.

Between 2010 and 2013, he worked as a Business Development Manager at Reliance Entertainment.

Since 2018, he has been serving as a director at VMSalgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. The company’s portfolio includes the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Fairfield Resort by Marriott Goa, Blue Turtle Beach Restaurant, among other properties.

As the wedding preparations began, Nita Ambani was seen in a rani pink saree while Radhika Merchant was wearing an ivory lehenga set adorned with delicate embroidery.

