Why Airtel’s ‘Airtel Cloud’ Could Revolutionize Customer Experience And Save Money

Airtel’s newly launched 'Airtel Cloud' aims to revolutionize customer experience with its secure, scalable, and cost-effective platform. Offering IaaS, PaaS, and AI-powered solutions, it promises seamless migration, improved productivity, and enhanced customer service, with global partnerships enhancing its reach.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 4, 2025 18:55:43 IST

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel, on Monday said the just-launched ‘Airtel Cloud’ platform is a watershed moment for them, and going ahead, it can be a “real proposition” for their customers.

“We’ve been using that cloud for the last 6 years, so we have a lot of experience. We’re now extending this to customers, and we feel it is a real proposition here for them to save money as well as have high reliability,” Vittal told ANI.

“We’re also running our homegrown software platforms. We run all our businesses and customer journeys through that. We’ve extended those also to customers,” he added.

He further said that they won some multi-million-dollar deals — one in Singapore with SingTel, and in the Philippines with Globe Telecom.

“We are having many more conversations with others…,” he said, without getting into specifics.
The cloud market is very large and is also growing rapidly — at almost 15-20 per cent year after year, he noted, affirming the business opportunity in this domain.

“We feel that more and more applications will go to the cloud and therefore this is a timely launch in that sense,” Vittal noted.

Xtelify, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, today launched a telco-grade cloud platform – ‘Airtel Cloud’.

Hosted on next-gen sustainable data centres, with Gen-AI based provisioning, and managed by certified cloud experts, the “highly secure and reliable” Airtel Cloud offers IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity and guarantees secure migration, effortless scaling, lower costs and no vendor lock-ins, it claimed in the statement.

Xtelify also launched an AI-powered, future-ready software platform that will help telcos all around the world rid themselves of underlying complexity, improve customer experience, lower churn and raise ARPU.

Xtelify signed three global partnerships for the newly launched platform.

With Singtel, Xtelify will deploy an enterprise-grade, plug-and-play transformative platform – ‘Xtelify Work’ equipping Singtel’s field teams in Singapore with AI-powered capabilities like fleet optimisation, automated task management and real-time tracking and governance that will enhance their productivity.

With Globe Telecom, Xtelify will deploy its cutting-edge, next-generation, AI-powered customer services platform – ‘Xtelify Serve’ in the Philippines. This will help Globe Telecom in elevating its customer experience at scale through omni-channel service assurance, streamlining business processes and intelligent data-driven operations.

With Airtel Africa, Xtelify will provide its software platforms, which include Data Engine, Work and IQ. Deploying Xtelify Data Engine and Xtelify Work will empower Airtel Africa’s 150K-strong field team across 14 countries with market insights for micro-targeted strategies and unlock critical use cases like spam and fraud protection for their customers across Africa.

Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omnichannel customer engagement, enhancing both service quality and customer experience. 

(Inputs from ANI)

