Home > Business > Why Are Indians Using 80% Of Their Mobile Data Indoors? TRAI Chief Drops Eye-Opening Stats

Why Are Indians Using 80% Of Their Mobile Data Indoors? TRAI Chief Drops Eye-Opening Stats

Nearly 70-80% of India’s mobile data is used indoors, yet many buildings lack proper connectivity, says TRAI Chairperson. TRAI launched a digital connectivity rating framework to improve infrastructure, promote cross-sector collaboration, and support national goals like Digital India and Smart Cities.

Why Are Indians Using 80% Of Their Mobile Data Indoors? TRAI Chief Drops Eye-Opening Stats

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 25, 2025 21:27:39 IST

Nearly 70 to 80 per cent of India’s mobile data traffic is consumed indoors, yet significant coverage gaps remain in many premises, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Monday. With the adoption of advanced technologies like 5G, indoor connectivity requires planning of Digital 

TRAI launches digital connectivity rating framework

Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI), including fibre entry, ducting, cable trays, rooftop access, Wi-Fi readiness and resilience, as part of core infrastructure planning, similar to electricity and water supply, the telecom regulatory authority chief said, addressing an online interactive session on the Framework for Rating of Properties on Digital Connectivity jointly organised with The Forum of Indian Regulators (FoIR).

TRAI Chairperson further informed participants that TRAI had notified the Regulations, 2024, introducing a voluntary star-rating system for properties and had released the Manual for Assessment of Digital Connectivity on August 13, 2025, to guide evaluations.

He added that TRAI has already registered eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) to operationalise this framework, with more applications under review.

The session was attended by FoIR Members along with senior representatives from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Competition Commission of India (CCI), State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

Cross-sector push for digital connectivity standards

The session provided a platform to share knowledge and exchange perspectives on mainstreaming digital connectivity infrastructure in real estate and infrastructure planning in the country across different sectors.

More than 80 senior officers from FoIR and other organisations participated in the online session.
Ravi Mital, Honorary Chairperson, FoIR and Chairman, IBBI emphasised that robust digital connectivity is now a foundational requirement across all sectors — finance, education, transport, housing, healthcare and beyond.

He commended TRAI for bringing forward the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024 and underlined the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration among regulators to embed digital connectivity readiness into planning and governance frameworks.

This engagement is part of TRAI’s ongoing outreach with stakeholders to raise awareness and promote adoption of its digital connectivity rating framework in line with national priorities such as Digital India and the Smart Cities Mission. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?

Tags: Data OutageTelecom IndustryTRAI

Why Are Indians Using 80% Of Their Mobile Data Indoors? TRAI Chief Drops Eye-Opening Stats

