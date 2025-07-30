Home > Business > Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?

Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?

Reliance Jio added 1.91 million subscribers in June 2025, outperforming Airtel and maintaining a 41% market share. Jefferies suggests Jio's growth boosts prospects for telecom tariff hikes. Jio's market share gain and strong wireline performance fuel this outlook.

Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 30, 2025 20:09:09 IST

Reliance Jio has continued to drive the industry with new subscriber additions, adding 2.7 times more customers than its nearest competitor Airtel in June 2025, maintaining the highest market share at 41 per cent, latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Jio Leads Subscriber Growth, Boosting Tariff Hike Prospects

During the month, Reliance Jio added 1.91 million wireless subscribers, whereas Bharti Airtel added 763,482 wireless subscribers. BSNL, MTNL, and Vodafone lost wireless subscribers during the month.

Jio has continued to lead with industry leading VLR share increasing by 134 basis points year-on-year and 7x higher year-on-year subscriber additions than nearest competitor Airtel.

Jefferies noted Reliance Jio’s continued outperformance versus Bharti Airtel on active subscriber additions augurs well for the sector’s overall tariff outlook. “Jio’s 130bps active subscriber market share gain over the past 12 months augurs well for tariff hikes.”

Jio also continued to lead in wireline market (including FWA) with 3x higher additions than nearest competitor in June 2025 – increasing market share by 700 basis points year-on-year, driven by AirFiber, where Jio added 3x FWA higher additions than nearest competitor in June 2025.

“Subscriber adds continue to be concentrated in a few markets. Jio’s 130bps active subscriber market share gain over the past 12 months augurs well for tariff hikes,” investment banking firm Jefferies said in a report.

Jio Outperforms Airtel, Gains Market Share

According to Jefferies, June was the fourth straight month of Reliance Jio’s outperformance over Bharti Airtel. 

Analysing the TRAI data, Jefferies noted that Bharti Airtel gained subscribers in Metros and A Circles and lost subscribers in B and C Circles. Bharti’s subscriber addition was concentrated in circles such as Gujarat, Maharasthra, Mumbai and West Bengal, where its market share is lower vis-a-vis its overall market share.

On the other hand, it saw subscriber declines in Bihar, Kerala, Rajasthan and UP (E).

Reliance Jio gained subscribers in Metros, A and B Circles and lost subscribers in C-circles. Jio’s subscriber addition was concentrated in Gujarat, Mumbai UP (W) and West Bengal, while it recorded losses in Assam, MP, Rajasthan, and Orissa, Jefferies said.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Shares Slip After Jio IPO Delay, Unlikely To Launch In 2025

Tags: Reliance

RELATED News

Puraveda On Tira: How Reliance Retail’s Ayurvedic Beauty Brand Is Set To Disrupt The Industry
NSE Hits 23 Crore Investor Accounts: How 1 Crore New Investors Joined In Just 3 Months
CBI Cracks Down On NCR Builders: 22 Cases Filed, 47 Locations Searched In Supreme Court-Ordered Investigation
US Imposes 25% Tariff On India: Will India Turn To Europe Amid New Free Trade Agreement With The UK?
Is Trump’s ‘America First’ Policy Targeting Russia-Linked Trade? India And Others Could Face Rising Tariffs

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nandini Kashyap? Assamese Actress Gets Arrested For Hit-And-Run Of 21-Year-Old In Guwahati
‘Why Insist On Hearing From Him?’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Says Amidst Demands To Call The Prime Minister In Rajya Sabha
Sharon Osbourne’s Tearful Farewell At Ozzy Osbourne’s Birmingham Procession, Family Unites In Grief
Tsunami Alert: Life-Saving Do’s And Don’ts To Survive In Emergency
Shubman Gill Fires Back At Oval Curator: ‘No One Told Us to Stay Away from Pitch’
“We Worked To Ensure That They Return Home…” PM Narendra Modi Announces Return Of Piprahwa Relics Of Bhagwan Buddha
My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Confirmed — But Will Julia Roberts Say ‘I Do’ Again?
“Saddest Part Of My Life Was My Birth”: Delhi Chartered Accountant Ends Life Using Helium Gas
Will Arshdeep Singh Replace Jasprit Bumrah In 5th Test vs England? Shubman Gill Shares An Update
High Uric Acid? These Symptoms Could Be a Warning Sign
Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?
Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?
Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?
Jio’s Subscriber Surge: How It Could Spark Tariff Hikes In The Telecom Sector?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?