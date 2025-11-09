Why Did Starbucks Apologise? Faces Backlash After THIS Item Sells Out Nationwide, Here’s How Netizens React

Starbucks is facing immense backlash for not not doing anything wrong but for limited edition of Christmas special cups. In the latest development, Starbucks issued an apology after its limited-edition Christmas Bearista cups sold out within hours of launch, sparking anger among customers.

The 20-ounce bear-shaped iced coffee glasses, released on November 6 to celebrate the festive season, disappeared from shelves nationwide. Many customers accused the company of poor planning and claimed employees purchased the stock before stores opened.

In a statement to People magazine, Starbucks said the excitement for the merchandise exceeded expectations and apologised for the inconvenience caused to disappointed customers.

Starbucks Explains The Reason

Starbucks stated that it had shipped more Bearista cups to stores than almost any other item this season. Despite the extra supply, the cups sold out almost immediately after launch.

Starbucks fans in US are lining up at dawn and brawling over $30 barista teddy bears, which quickly sold out and are now going for $500 on eBay Buyers accuse baristas of hoarding the coveted toys. Starbucks has since apologized for the shortage! pic.twitter.com/k6CmOG74iP — RT (@RT_com) November 7, 2025

The company added that it recognised the high demand and understood the frustration among fans. The bear-shaped glass, featuring a lid and straw resembling Starbucks’ signature green beanie, became a viral trend shortly after its introduction on Instagram on November 5.

Thousands of followers expressed excitement initially, only to later voice disappointment after discovering the product was already out of stock.

NEW: Starbucks releases apology after fights and arguments break out at various locations over their new Glass Starbucks Bearista cup. Starbucks fans are fuming and fighting over the company’s new bear cup. One fight broke out in Houston and even made local news. “The… pic.twitter.com/TzG5tDbK8P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

Online Reactions Highlight Consumer Frustration

The sudden sellout sparked a wave of reactions online. While many expressed sadness over missing the limited-edition item, others mocked the craze on social media.

People have been standing in line at Starbucks for HOURS & some are physically fighting with each other over $30 Christmas themed “bearista” bear cups 🐻 $SBUX Americans are NOT poor. Americans are uneducated. pic.twitter.com/eDzET3id2P — Mykie DYDSS 𝕏 (@mykiedydss) November 8, 2025

One user criticised the frenzy, writing that people were overreacting to a simple coffee cup. Another user commented that the incident reflected excessive modern consumerism.

Despite the criticism, demand for the Bearista cups has grown rapidly on resale platforms, where the merchandise is now being sold at significantly higher prices.

Following the controversy, the Bearista cups have become a sought-after collector’s item among Starbucks fans.

Many resellers are offering the limited-edition glasses online at marked-up prices, with some listings showing prices several times higher than the original retail cost.

Starbucks has not yet confirmed if it plans to restock the product. The incident highlights the growing trend of viral merchandise demand during the holiday season and how quickly exclusive items can vanish from store shelves once released.

