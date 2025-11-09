Why Did Starbucks Apologise? Faces Backlash After THIS Item Sells Out Nationwide, Here’s How Netizens React

LIVE TV
Starbucks issued an apology after its limited-edition Bearista Christmas cups sold out nationwide within hours of launch, sparking backlash from disappointed customers. The viral bear-shaped cups vanished from stores almost instantly, leading to accusations of poor planning and fueling debates on social media over consumer frenzy.

Published: November 9, 2025 23:01:02 IST

Starbucks is facing immense backlash for not not doing anything wrong but for limited edition of Christmas special cups. In the latest development, Starbucks issued an apology after its limited-edition Christmas Bearista cups sold out within hours of launch, sparking anger among customers.

The 20-ounce bear-shaped iced coffee glasses, released on November 6 to celebrate the festive season, disappeared from shelves nationwide. Many customers accused the company of poor planning and claimed employees purchased the stock before stores opened.

In a statement to People magazine, Starbucks said the excitement for the merchandise exceeded expectations and apologised for the inconvenience caused to disappointed customers.

Starbucks Explains The Reason 

Starbucks stated that it had shipped more Bearista cups to stores than almost any other item this season. Despite the extra supply, the cups sold out almost immediately after launch.

The company added that it recognised the high demand and understood the frustration among fans. The bear-shaped glass, featuring a lid and straw resembling Starbucks’ signature green beanie, became a viral trend shortly after its introduction on Instagram on November 5.

Thousands of followers expressed excitement initially, only to later voice disappointment after discovering the product was already out of stock.

Online Reactions Highlight Consumer Frustration

The sudden sellout sparked a wave of reactions online. While many expressed sadness over missing the limited-edition item, others mocked the craze on social media.

One user criticised the frenzy, writing that people were overreacting to a simple coffee cup. Another user commented that the incident reflected excessive modern consumerism.

Despite the criticism, demand for the Bearista cups has grown rapidly on resale platforms, where the merchandise is now being sold at significantly higher prices.

Following the controversy, the Bearista cups have become a sought-after collector’s item among Starbucks fans.

Many resellers are offering the limited-edition glasses online at marked-up prices, with some listings showing prices several times higher than the original retail cost.

Starbucks has not yet confirmed if it plans to restock the product. The incident highlights the growing trend of viral merchandise demand during the holiday season and how quickly exclusive items can vanish from store shelves once released.

First published on: Nov 9, 2024 11:01 PM IST
