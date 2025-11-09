LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Falguni Nayar, founder and owner of Nykaa, is a former investment banker turned entrepreneur. She built India’s leading beauty and wellness brand, becoming one of the country’s richest self-made women.

Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 15:01:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Who Is Falguni Nayar?

Falguni Nayar is the founder of Nykaa, a leading Indian beauty retail brand. She is a former investment banker who moved into her own business.

Nayar left investment banking in 2012 to found Nykaa, with a love for beauty products and desire to create a trusted marketplace within India.

The Rise of Nykaa

Nykaa started initially as an orders-only (e-commerce) beauty platform offering various cosmetics, skincare, and wellness products, but has successfully started up physical retail stores throughout India.

The brand has become competitive due to its authenticity of products, customer service, and influencer marketing initiatives within a short time of the brand’s existence becoming a household name in Indian beauty products.

Falguni Nayar’s Net Worth

In 2025, Nayar is acknowledged as the once self-made woman entrepreneur, at a net worth of over $4 billion. She gained recognizition from her company’s IPO and is one of the few female billionaires in India.

Achievements and Recognition

  • First Indian woman entrepreneur to take a beauty brand public.
  • List in Forbes’ richest self-made women in the world.
  • First person to launch a direct-to-consumer online beauty retail business in India.
  • Built Nykaa’s private label line and increased equity in the Nykaa brand.

Future of Nykaa

Under the leadership of Falguni Nayar, Nykaa is still growing, with even more physical stores, exclusive products, and digital innovation. She is greatly involved in the decisions of the organization and brand vision, looking to grow Nykaa as an international beauty destination.

Disclaimer: Information on Falguni Nayar’s net worth and achievements is based on publicly available reports and may vary over time.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 3:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: beauty industry Indiacosmetics e-commerceFalguni NayarIndian beauty entrepreneurIndian women entrepreneursNykaa founderNykaa IPONykaa net worthNykaa ownerself-made billionaire India

RELATED News

Adani Power Wins Bihar’s 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Project With Lowest Tariff

Who Is Tatiana Teppoeva? The Ex-Microsoft Leader Who Turned Her Layoff Into A Launchpad For Success

IPO Market 2025: From Pine Labs to EdTech Giant PhysicsWallah- The Lineup That Is Turning Heads of Investors; Check Key Details

Pfizer Wins Metsera Bidding War Against Novo Nordisk In $10 Billion Acquisition

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

LATEST NEWS

Rape Case Heat: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Escapes To Australia Amid Proclaimed Offender Proceedings

Disturbing Act Caught On Video: Nude Woman Hangs Out of Speeding Car In Lucknow, Performs Dangerous Stunt

Indian-Origin Man Questioned About Immigration Status By ‘Masked’ Agents: ‘Do You Know About Mamdani?’

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: When, Where And How To Watch Sao Paulo GP Live In India

Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory After 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Iwate Coast

Gujarat ATS Foils Major Terror Plot, Arrests 3 Suspects Planning Nationwide Attacks

‘Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai’: Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them ‘Badmaash’

How Will India React If Pakistan Tests Nuclear Weapons? Rajnath Singh Gives Strong Reply

‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

Philippines on High Alert as Super Typhoon Fung-Wong Nears, Days After Devastation from Typhoon Kalmaegi

Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire
Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire
Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire
Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

QUICK LINKS