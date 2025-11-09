Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Who Is Falguni Nayar?

Falguni Nayar is the founder of Nykaa, a leading Indian beauty retail brand. She is a former investment banker who moved into her own business.

Nayar left investment banking in 2012 to found Nykaa, with a love for beauty products and desire to create a trusted marketplace within India.

The Rise of Nykaa

Nykaa started initially as an orders-only (e-commerce) beauty platform offering various cosmetics, skincare, and wellness products, but has successfully started up physical retail stores throughout India.

The brand has become competitive due to its authenticity of products, customer service, and influencer marketing initiatives within a short time of the brand’s existence becoming a household name in Indian beauty products.

Falguni Nayar’s Net Worth

In 2025, Nayar is acknowledged as the once self-made woman entrepreneur, at a net worth of over $4 billion. She gained recognizition from her company’s IPO and is one of the few female billionaires in India.

Achievements and Recognition

First Indian woman entrepreneur to take a beauty brand public.

List in Forbes’ richest self-made women in the world.

First person to launch a direct-to-consumer online beauty retail business in India.

Built Nykaa’s private label line and increased equity in the Nykaa brand.

Future of Nykaa

Under the leadership of Falguni Nayar, Nykaa is still growing, with even more physical stores, exclusive products, and digital innovation. She is greatly involved in the decisions of the organization and brand vision, looking to grow Nykaa as an international beauty destination.

Disclaimer: Information on Falguni Nayar’s net worth and achievements is based on publicly available reports and may vary over time.