Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up

Is Your ITR Refund Also Getting Delayed? You’re Not Alone.

If your Income Tax refund, especially one above ₹30,000, is still missing from your bank account, you’re definitely not alone. This year’s ITR season has been nothing short of systematic chaos. From endless portal glitches to random errors, even tech-savvy filers struggled. Now, with refunds being delayed, the entire process has taken a frustrating turn, leaving taxpayers in yet another chaotic situation, worried and confused.

So, what’s causing the delay? Refunds above ₹30,000 are under stricter scrutiny by the Income Tax Department to prevent fraud and misreporting. With a flood of filings after the September 16 deadline, processing times have stretched even further. If your return includes multiple deductions or exemptions, expect even more verification.

Add to that the system hiccups, failed validations, and verification delays, and the wait just gets longer. Refund anxiety is real this year, and it’s testing everyone’s patience.

6 Common Reasons Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed

Incorrect PAN, Aadhaar, or bank account details

Bank account not pre-validated on the e-filing portal

ITR not e-verified within 30 days of filing

Mismatch in Form 26AS, AIS, or TDS details

Refund selected for manual scrutiny

Delayed Refund? Here’s What You Can Do (And What You Might Get It Soon!)

Wondering why your tax refund hasn’t arrived yet? Let’s fix that.

First, double-check if your bank account is updated and pre-validated on the Income Tax portal.

on the Income Tax portal. Next, ask yourself: Did I e-verify my ITR within 30 days of filing? If not, do it now, it’s crucial for processing.

Still waiting even after it shows “processed”? You can raise a grievance or request a refund reissue online.

or request a online. Got a notice from the IT Department? Don’t ignore it, respond quickly to avoid further delays.

to avoid further delays. Refunds usually get credited within 4–5 weeks , but higher amounts may take longer. Bonus: If there’s a delay beyond the usual timeline, you may be eligible for 6% annual interest on your refund,paid by the government.

, but higher amounts may take longer.

Read More: ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss