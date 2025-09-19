LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up

Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up

ITR Refund: Many taxpayers face delays in Income Tax refunds, especially for claims above ₹30,000, due to stricter scrutiny, verification issues, and system glitches. Learn common causes and steps to resolve delays effectively.

Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 19, 2025 23:47:09 IST

Is Your ITR Refund Also Getting Delayed? You’re Not Alone.

If your Income Tax refund, especially one above ₹30,000, is still missing from your bank account, you’re definitely not alone. This year’s ITR season has been nothing short of systematic chaos. From endless portal glitches to random errors, even tech-savvy filers struggled. Now, with refunds being delayed, the entire process has taken a frustrating turn, leaving taxpayers in yet another chaotic situation, worried and confused.

So, what’s causing the delay? Refunds above ₹30,000 are under stricter scrutiny by the Income Tax Department to prevent fraud and misreporting. With a flood of filings after the September 16 deadline, processing times have stretched even further. If your return includes multiple deductions or exemptions, expect even more verification.

Add to that the system hiccups, failed validations, and verification delays, and the wait just gets longer. Refund anxiety is real this year, and it’s testing everyone’s patience.

6 Common Reasons Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed

  • Incorrect PAN, Aadhaar, or bank account details
  • Bank account not pre-validated on the e-filing portal
  • ITR not e-verified within 30 days of filing
  • Mismatch in Form 26AS, AIS, or TDS details
  • Refund selected for manual scrutiny

Delayed Refund? Here’s What You Can Do (And What You Might Get It Soon!)

Wondering why your tax refund hasn’t arrived yet? Let’s fix that.

  • First, double-check if your bank account is updated and pre-validated on the Income Tax portal.
  • Next, ask yourself: Did I e-verify my ITR within 30 days of filing? If not, do it now, it’s crucial for processing.
  • Still waiting even after it shows “processed”? You can raise a grievance or request a refund reissue online.
  • Got a notice from the IT Department? Don’t ignore it, respond quickly to avoid further delays.
  • Refunds usually get credited within 4–5 weeks, but higher amounts may take longer.
    • Bonus: If there’s a delay beyond the usual timeline, you may be eligible for 6% annual interest on your refund,paid by the government.

Read More: ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss

Tags: business newsITR filingITR Refund

RELATED News

Anime India 2025 records a whooping footfall of over 29,000 during India's first ever giant anime event held in Mumbai
India in advanced talks with Oman for FTA, open to trade deals with other GCC nations: Piyush Goyal
Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure deny any impact due to the recent CBI Actions on RCFL, RHFL, and Anil Ambani
State Governments making advances for greater efficiency in public financial management: CAG
Jindal Foundation Joins 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', Plants Over 75,000 Saplings Across India to Mark Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Global Cinema Event For ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Album Premiere! DON’T MISS IT
"It was a challenge": 'Forrest Gump' star Robin Wright on donning multiple hats for 'The Girlfriend'
"Some films are bigger than us": Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa express pride as 'Homebound' makes India's official entry for Oscars 2026
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' director Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci call it quits after two years of dating
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound
PKL 12: Clinical Telugu Titans crush Tamil Thalaivas, take revenge for season opener defeat
Assam Rifles pay tributes to two jawans killed in Bishnupur terror attack
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Rohit Sharma Like Forgetfulness Steals Toss Spotlight Against Oman
Israel suspends Gaza aid from Jordan following attack
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up

QUICK LINKS