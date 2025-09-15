ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss
ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss

ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss

ITR Filing 2025 Deadline: Today is the final day to file your income tax return. Refund timelines vary by complexity, with interest on delays. The Income Tax Department confirms no deadline extension this year.

ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 15, 2025 15:12:06 IST

ITR Filing 2025 Deadline: Final Due Date of Filing Income Tax Return- This is the last day to submit your income tax return (ITR) for this financial year. The portal data of the Income Tax Department as of September 14 shows that over 6.69 crore returns were filed this year. Of these, approximately 6.03 crore returns have been taxpayer-verified, and slightly more than 4 crore verified returns have already been processed by the department.

The Income Tax Department has also issued a statement that the filing deadline will not be extended this year. Taxpayers need to file their ITR before the end of the day to avoid penalties. In case they fail to file the return within the deadline, a filing fee may be levied as per Section 234F of the Income Tax Act.

This is a critical deadline since failure to meet it might attract penalties and fines. Therefore, if you have not submitted your ITR, today is the last day when you can do so without any financial consequences.

ITR Filing Last Date: When And How Long Does It Take?

  • Fast Refunds: Refunds can be processed in a few days for simple returns. Some taxpayers have even received refunds on the same day for small amounts.
  • Small Refunds: Refunds involving smaller amounts usually take up to 4 weeks.
  • Delays on Complex Returns: Returns with complications like capital gains, business income, or other issues may take around a month or longer due to cross-verification.
  • Professional Advice: Mumbai-based CA Chirag Chauhan says refunds under ₹15,000 may be processed within an hour and credited the same day.

Why You Shouldn’t Be Frustrated If Your Income Tax Refund Is Delayed

There is nothing to worry about in the event of a delay in your income tax refund. The Income Tax Department pays interest on the pending refund at 6 percent per year, starting from April 1. This helps compensate taxpayers for any delay beyond the normal processing time.

No Extension For ITR Filing Deadline

Despite complaints about the slow e-filing portal, the Income Tax Department has confirmed there will be no extension for this year’s filing deadline. Rumors of an extension circulating on Sunday were false, and taxpayers must file their returns by the final deadline to avoid penalties.

ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss

