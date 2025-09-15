JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Business > JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!

JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold buying pauses during Pitru Paksha due to tradition, but the rush begins immediately after. With festivals and weddings approaching, demand soars, check local gold rates and get ready to buy tomorrow!

Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow!
Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 15, 2025 12:49:25 IST

BUY GOLD: In Indian Hindu traditions, buying gold during Pitru Paksha (usually in September) is considered a big NO-NO, an inauspicious period when many avoid purchasing gold or valuables. 
And it is nothing other than about respect for ancestors and keeping things spiritually balanced.

But here’s the twist: this dip in gold buying is only temporary.

On the global front, gold prices are dipping right now, but don’t get too comfortable. As soon as Pitru Paksha ends, spoiler alert, that’s tomorrow, And people across India will rush to buy gold. 

The question is Why? Because the season ahead is packed with subh mahurat moments- festivals, weddings, and culturally significant days where gold isn’t just metal; it’s a symbol of prosperity and love.

Think weddings: gold is more than just bling, it’s a cherished gift, a way to show love and blessings. Then there’s Diwali, the festival of wealth and lights, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Buying gold during this time isn’t just tradition; it’s like inviting prosperity home.

So, if you’ve been holding back during Pitru Paksha, get ready! The gold rush is coming, and it’s as unstoppable as your favorite Bollywood dance number at a wedding!

India’s Gold Market Business Around Diwali And Weddings Last Year: Demand, Imports, Investment, And Exports

It is not a myth that India buys gold and keeps it as a safe haven asset for the rest of their lives. This buying of gold happens around very special occasions. Here is the data from last year showing how much gold India takes home and gives away!

Gold Demand and Consumption

  • India is historically one of the largest gold consumers, driven by cultural and traditional values.

  • Total gold demand in 2024 was 802.8 tonnes, up 5% year-over-year.

  • The value of gold demand increased by 31% to ₹5,15,390 crore in 2024 (from ₹3,92,000 crore in 2023).

Gold Imports

  • India’s domestic gold production is low, so the country relies heavily on imports.

  • Gold import value in fiscal 2024 was over ₹3.7 trillion.

  • In 2023, India ranked as the 5th largest gold importer by value, importing nearly $47 billion worth of gold.

  • Switzerland is the leading source of unwrought gold imports, followed by the UAE, South Africa, and Guinea.

  • Government customs duty hikes have made gold imports more expensive for domestic consumers.

Investment and Jewelry

  • Gold investment demand rose 29% in 2024 to 239.4 tonnes, the highest since 2013.

  • Investment value was about ₹1.5 lakh crore.

  • Factors boosting investment include global uncertainty, strong prices, festive buying, digital gold, and ETFs.

  • Jewelry demand fell by 2% in 2024 due to high prices but remained resilient.

  • Jewelry demand value stood at ₹3,61,690 crore.

Exports

  • Gems and gold jewelry exports in 2023–24 were valued at $22.27 billion, down nearly 15% from the previous year.

  • Exports of plain gold jewelry surged by 66% in 2023–24.

  • Major export markets are the United States, UAE, and the UK.

What Affects Gold Prices In India?

  • Global Market Factors
    • Inflation: Higher inflation increases gold buying as it is seen as a safe investment.
    • Economic Uncertainty: Recessions or financial crises lead to higher demand for gold as a “safe haven” asset.
    • Interest Rates: Lower interest rates make gold more attractive compared to interest-bearing assets.
    • Geopolitical Tensions: Conflicts, trade wars, and political unrest boost gold prices due to increased demand.
  • Currency Movements
    • US Dollar Strength: A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper globally, increasing demand and pushing up prices.
    • Rupee-Dollar Rate (USD-INR): A weaker rupee raises the cost of importing gold, making it more expensive in India.
  • Supply & Demand
    • Mining Production: Limited or disrupted supply and rising production costs can lead to higher prices.
    • Jewellery Demand: India and China drive demand, especially during festivals and weddings.
    • Industrial Use: Gold is also used in electronics and other industries, adding to demand.
    • Investment Demand: Purchases by ETFs, central banks, and retail investors influence prices.
  • Government Policies
    • Import Duties & GST: Higher taxes and import duties directly increase gold prices for Indian buyers.
    • RBI Gold Reserves: The Reserve Bank of India’s buying or selling of gold affects market sentiment and price trends.
    • Monetary Policy: Central bank decisions on inflation and interest rates impact gold demand and pricing.
  • India-Specific Factors
    • Festive & Wedding Season: Cultural events like Diwali, Akshaya Tritiya, and wedding seasons see a spike in gold demand and prices.
    • Rural Demand: A large portion of India’s gold buying comes from rural areas, often driven by agricultural success and harvest seasons.
    • Market Sentiment: Public perception, investor emotion, and speculation can drive short-term price changes.

Gold Price Today In India

  • Gold price in Ahmedabad
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,190
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,920
  • Gold price in Bangalore
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,160
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,890
  • Gold price in Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,590
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,02,280
  • Gold price in Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,290
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,02,020
  • Gold price in Gurgaon
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,290
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,02,020

Read More: Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities

Tags: business newsBuying Goldgold

RELATED News

India AI rules 2025: AI not static, regulation must match pace of tech advancement: Nirmala Sitharaman
ITR Filing 2025: What Startup Investors In India Must Know About The September 15, 2025 Return Deadline
Increase in house prices shall moderate: Nuvama Research
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat': NITI Aayog Report

LATEST NEWS

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties
This AI Prompt Turns Any Man Into A Vintage Legend- Google Gemini’s Peaky Blinders Makeover Could BE The Internet’s New Obsession
10 Key Pointers From The Supreme Court’s Interim Judgment On The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
Farah Khan Drops Big Hint: Asks Akshay Kumar About ‘Tees Maar Khan 2’ And Fans Go Wild
Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights amid online misuse
Stephan Graham's 'Adolescence' wins big at 2025 Emmys, takes home Best Limited Series award
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
England Tour to Australia: McCullum hints at Harry Brook as vice-captaincy option ahead of Ashes
JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!
JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!
JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!
JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!

QUICK LINKS