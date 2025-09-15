JUST ONE DAY TO GO For The Gold Rush; Buy The Precious Metal Tomorrow! Check Rates In Your City NOW!

BUY GOLD: In Indian Hindu traditions, buying gold during Pitru Paksha (usually in September) is considered a big NO-NO, an inauspicious period when many avoid purchasing gold or valuables.

And it is nothing other than about respect for ancestors and keeping things spiritually balanced.

But here’s the twist: this dip in gold buying is only temporary.

On the global front, gold prices are dipping right now, but don’t get too comfortable. As soon as Pitru Paksha ends, spoiler alert, that’s tomorrow, And people across India will rush to buy gold.

The question is Why? Because the season ahead is packed with subh mahurat moments- festivals, weddings, and culturally significant days where gold isn’t just metal; it’s a symbol of prosperity and love.

Think weddings: gold is more than just bling, it’s a cherished gift, a way to show love and blessings. Then there’s Diwali, the festival of wealth and lights, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Buying gold during this time isn’t just tradition; it’s like inviting prosperity home.

So, if you’ve been holding back during Pitru Paksha, get ready! The gold rush is coming, and it’s as unstoppable as your favorite Bollywood dance number at a wedding!

India’s Gold Market Business Around Diwali And Weddings Last Year: Demand, Imports, Investment, And Exports It is not a myth that India buys gold and keeps it as a safe haven asset for the rest of their lives. This buying of gold happens around very special occasions. Here is the data from last year showing how much gold India takes home and gives away! Gold Demand and Consumption India is historically one of the largest gold consumers, driven by cultural and traditional values.

Total gold demand in 2024 was 802.8 tonnes, up 5% year-over-year.

The value of gold demand increased by 31% to ₹5,15,390 crore in 2024 (from ₹3,92,000 crore in 2023). Gold Imports India’s domestic gold production is low, so the country relies heavily on imports.

Gold import value in fiscal 2024 was over ₹3.7 trillion.

In 2023, India ranked as the 5th largest gold importer by value, importing nearly $47 billion worth of gold.

Switzerland is the leading source of unwrought gold imports, followed by the UAE, South Africa, and Guinea.

Government customs duty hikes have made gold imports more expensive for domestic consumers. Investment and Jewelry Gold investment demand rose 29% in 2024 to 239.4 tonnes, the highest since 2013.

Investment value was about ₹1.5 lakh crore.

Factors boosting investment include global uncertainty, strong prices, festive buying, digital gold, and ETFs.

Jewelry demand fell by 2% in 2024 due to high prices but remained resilient.

Jewelry demand value stood at ₹3,61,690 crore. Exports Gems and gold jewelry exports in 2023–24 were valued at $22.27 billion, down nearly 15% from the previous year.

Exports of plain gold jewelry surged by 66% in 2023–24.

Major export markets are the United States, UAE, and the UK.

What Affects Gold Prices In India?

Global Market Factors Inflation: Higher inflation increases gold buying as it is seen as a safe investment. Economic Uncertainty: Recessions or financial crises lead to higher demand for gold as a “safe haven” asset. Interest Rates: Lower interest rates make gold more attractive compared to interest-bearing assets. Geopolitical Tensions: Conflicts, trade wars, and political unrest boost gold prices due to increased demand.

Currency Movements US Dollar Strength: A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper globally, increasing demand and pushing up prices. Rupee-Dollar Rate (USD-INR): A weaker rupee raises the cost of importing gold, making it more expensive in India.

Supply & Demand Mining Production: Limited or disrupted supply and rising production costs can lead to higher prices. Jewellery Demand: India and China drive demand, especially during festivals and weddings. Industrial Use: Gold is also used in electronics and other industries, adding to demand. Investment Demand: Purchases by ETFs, central banks, and retail investors influence prices.

Government Policies Import Duties & GST: Higher taxes and import duties directly increase gold prices for Indian buyers. RBI Gold Reserves: The Reserve Bank of India’s buying or selling of gold affects market sentiment and price trends. Monetary Policy: Central bank decisions on inflation and interest rates impact gold demand and pricing.

India-Specific Factors Festive & Wedding Season: Cultural events like Diwali, Akshaya Tritiya, and wedding seasons see a spike in gold demand and prices. Rural Demand: A large portion of India’s gold buying comes from rural areas, often driven by agricultural success and harvest seasons. Market Sentiment: Public perception, investor emotion, and speculation can drive short-term price changes.



Gold Price Today In India

Gold price in Ahmedabad 24K Gold: ₹1,11,190 22K Gold: ₹1,01,920

Gold price in Bangalore 24K Gold: ₹1,11,160 22K Gold: ₹1,01,890

Gold price in Chennai 24K Gold: ₹1,11,590 22K Gold: ₹1,02,280

Gold price in Delhi 24K Gold: ₹1,11,290 22K Gold: ₹1,02,020

Gold price in Gurgaon 24K Gold: ₹1,11,290 22K Gold: ₹1,02,020



