Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Stock Market Today: IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex Lower

The IT companies on Dalal Street extended market losses, weighing on overall trading sentiment. The market opened in the red following Thursday’s sharp IT-sector sell-off. The Sensex began the session at 82,931.27, down 743.65 points (0.89%), while the Nifty 50 stood at 25,580.30, lower by 226.90 points (0.88%).

Heavy selling in Infosys and TCS on Thursday had already dragged the Sensex down by 559 points to close at 83,675, according to BSE data. Together, these two companies contributed nearly 400 points to the decline, as investors grew increasingly concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence on traditional IT business models.

Stock Market Shock: Investor Wealth Takes a ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Hit Amid IT Sell-Off

Thursday’s intense sell-off delivered a significant blow to investor sentiment across Dalal Street.

Nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore in market value was wiped out in a single trading session.

The sharp erosion reflects heavy institutional and retail selling, particularly in frontline IT stocks.

Market breadth remained weak, amplifying the overall damage to portfolios.

As a result, BSE’s total market capitalisation declined to ₹474.5 lakh crore.

The steep fall highlights how sector-specific shocks, especially in heavyweight stocks, can rapidly impact broader market wealth and overall investor confidence.

Stock Market Update (9:57 AM)

Sensex: 82,855.25 −819.67 points (0.98%)

Nifty 50: 25,534.65 −272.55 points (1.06%)

At 9:57 AM, Indian markets remained under pressure, with Sensex and Nifty falling around 1 percent each. Persistent IT selling and weak sentiment continued to weigh on early trade momentum. Tech Tremors Deepen For Stock Market: IT Giants Slide as Investor Confidence Shakes The IT pack ended the session bruised and battered, as heavyweights Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra sank 5.8%, 5.4%, and 6%, respectively. The already weak market mood deepened into a broader technology sell-off following sharp declines in these key companies. The BSE IT index fell 5.3% in a single trading session, extending its total decline over the past month to 12.3%. TCS also slipped below the ₹10 lakh crore market capitalisation mark for the first time since November 2020. The episode underscored that even industry giants face pressure when sentiment turns negative and uncertainty clouds the sector's outlook. (With Inputs)