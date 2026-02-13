LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Stock Market Today: Indian markets remained under pressure as heavy IT selling dragged Sensex and Nifty lower. AI-related concerns, sharp declines in tech giants, and wealth erosion of ₹2.5 lakh crore dampened investor sentiment.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 13, 2026 10:01:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Stock Market Today: IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex Lower

The IT companies on Dalal Street extended market losses, weighing on overall trading sentiment. The market opened in the red following Thursday’s sharp IT-sector sell-off. The Sensex began the session at 82,931.27, down 743.65 points (0.89%), while the Nifty 50 stood at 25,580.30, lower by 226.90 points (0.88%).

Heavy selling in Infosys and TCS on Thursday had already dragged the Sensex down by 559 points to close at 83,675, according to BSE data. Together, these two companies contributed nearly 400 points to the decline, as investors grew increasingly concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence on traditional IT business models.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Shock: Investor Wealth Takes a ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Hit Amid IT Sell-Off

  • Thursday’s intense sell-off delivered a significant blow to investor sentiment across Dalal Street.
  • Nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore in market value was wiped out in a single trading session.
  • The sharp erosion reflects heavy institutional and retail selling, particularly in frontline IT stocks.
  • Market breadth remained weak, amplifying the overall damage to portfolios.
  • As a result, BSE’s total market capitalisation declined to ₹474.5 lakh crore.
  • The steep fall highlights how sector-specific shocks, especially in heavyweight stocks, can rapidly impact broader market wealth and overall investor confidence.

Stock Market Update (9:57 AM)

Sensex: 82,855.25 −819.67 points (0.98%)
Nifty 50: 25,534.65 −272.55 points (1.06%)

At 9:57 AM, Indian markets remained under pressure, with Sensex and Nifty falling around 1 percent each. Persistent IT selling and weak sentiment continued to weigh on early trade momentum.

Tech Tremors Deepen For Stock Market: IT Giants Slide as Investor Confidence Shakes

The IT pack ended the session bruised and battered, as heavyweights Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra sank 5.8%, 5.4%, and 6%, respectively. The already weak market mood deepened into a broader technology sell-off following sharp declines in these key companies. The BSE IT index fell 5.3% in a single trading session, extending its total decline over the past month to 12.3%. TCS also slipped below the ₹10 lakh crore market capitalisation mark for the first time since November 2020. The episode underscored that even industry giants face pressure when sentiment turns negative and uncertainty clouds the sector’s outlook.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 9:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI impact on IT stocksBSE market capitalisationDalal Street newshome-hero-pos-4Indian stock market liveInfosys Share PriceIT sector sell-offmarket crash todayNifty 50 updatesensex todaystock market todayTCS market capTech Mahindra decline

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Red Opening! Dalal Street Under Pressure As Sensex, Nifty Extend Slide; IT Rout Deepens, Market Jitters

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Muthoot Finance, Coal India, Honasa Consumer, SpiceJet, Hindalco, J Kumar Infra, Biocon, IRCTC, HUL, Engineers India, Travel Food in Focus

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Gap-Down, Sensex And Nifty Poised For Volatile Start At The Weekend; Have A Look At Global Cues

Anthropic AI Soars To $380B Valuation, Heightens Competition With OpenAI And SpaceX

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

LATEST NEWS

Bijnor Couple Viral MMS: Privacy Breach Sparks Outrage As Hotel Employee Booked For Secretly Recording Guests, FIR Registered

Funky Movie Review: Vishwak Sen–Kayadu Lohar’s Film Wins Hearts Overseas, But Is There A Surprise Twist?

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Big Win, Vows Support For Democratic, Progressive Bangladesh, ‘Look Forward To…’

Karnataka Horror: Daughter Suffocates Mother To Death On Astrologer’s Claim of ‘Black Magic,’ Accused Arrested

Who Is June Malia? TMC MP Caught In ‘Animated’ Moment With Saugata Roy In Lok Sabha, Netizens Make Valentine Jokes As Video Goes Viral

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Hussharu Pitaalu Release Date OUT: Youthful Sequel Gears Up For Big-Screen Blast, Fans Can’t Keep Calm, Here’s When You Can Watch It In Theatres

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Over 25,000 Vacancies Announced Under Agnipath Scheme, Apply Online, Check Age Limit, Salary, Physical Test Details And Last Date

Is Ekadashi Today? Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Being Observed Today, February 13, 2026; Check Fast Details And Ritual Timings

Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out
Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out
Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out
Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

QUICK LINKS