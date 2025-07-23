Home > Business > Why President Donald Trump’s New Trade Deals With Philippines And Indonesia Could Redefine US Tariffs?

US President Donald Trump’s new trade deals with the Philippines and Indonesia aim to reshape US tariffs. Under these agreements, imported goods from both nations will face a 19% tariff, while US exports will be tariff-free. Additionally, Indonesia will eliminate non-tariff barriers, benefiting US farmers and tech firms. These deals align with Trump’s broader trade strategy before the August 1 deadline.

Philippines and Indonesia agrees to a new trade deal with the United States, marking a significant development in their global trades ahead of August 1 deadline. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 23, 2025 19:48:21 IST

Philippines and Indonesia agrees to a new trade deal with the United States, marking a significant development in their global trades ahead of August 1 deadline.  

President Donald Trump confirmed both agreements after his meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House.

In this deal, imported goods of Philippines and Indonesia to the US will face a 19% tariff. However, American exports to both nations will have no tariffs. President Donald Trump has announced it via his official social media platform, yet there is no formal signing formality confirmed by US officials.

The export of goods to the US in 2024 was $14 billion. Export included electronics, processed foods, and apparel, as per the data from the US Commerce Department. Whereas, US exports to the Philippines was led by electronics and machinery. 

Indonesia Deal Targets Non-Tariff Barriers

The US also released new details about its trade agreement with Indonesia. The Southeast Asian nation has approved to eliminate non-tariff barriers, inculcating taxes on digital service revenues and requirements for pre-shipment inspections. These variations object to decrease export costs for US farmers and technology firms.

In addition, Indonesia will adopt US vehicle safety standards and remove restrictions on critical minerals. The US imported apparel and footwear as top imports. Exports to Indonesia includes agricultural and energy products.

President Donald Trump Pushes for Broader Trade Resets

These deals are part of a broader strategy ahead of the August 1 deadline. Trump has said his administration is prioritizing the quality of deals over volume.

