Why Trump Is Targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Now More Than Ever

US President Donald Trump has been criticizing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a very long time. Trump has complained about Powell over interest rates, and recent moves by his advisers indicate a more strategic and coordinated campaign.

Trump is not satisfied with Powell’s performance, though. In the month of May, a day after the Fed decided against lowering interest rates, Trump called Powell a “FOOL, who doesn’t have a clue” on his social platform, Truth Social.

Inflation threatens to increase due to Trump Tariffs

Trump wants to lower interest rates because he thinks that high rates are no longer needed to check rising prices. Moreover, inflation threatens to increase due to tariffs. Powell, however, has ignored Trump. The Fed and the president act independently so that the country’s macroeconomic policy can be insulated from political concerns.

Despite continuous pressure, Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee have prioritized inflation control and long-term economic stability. Trump expresses his frustration over Powell’s independence and the Federal Reserve’s unwillingness to cut interest rates. Trump argues that lowering interest rates is essential for economic growth and to enhance market performance.

Public Letter sent to Powell

Trump’s allies are now leveraging bureaucratic tools to increase pressure. There was a public letter sent by Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, to Powell asking about the legitimacy of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters renovation. Though it seemed to be a financial concern, the move is viewed as a political makeover to pressure Powell.

The approach reflects Trump’s broader view of executive power, seeking influence over traditionally independent institutions like the Fed. Trump positions himself as a pro-growth advocate. The intensified focus on Powell highlights his effort to reshape the monetary policy of the US, particularly if Trump returns to office.

