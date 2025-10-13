LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Two wheelers will be charged on the National Highways, this rumour was recently spread for bikes, scooters, and other two wheelers to be charged on the toll plaza situated at the National Highways. However, all the two wheelers are…

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 13, 2025 22:05:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Several rumors were circulated claiming that two wheelers will be charged on the National Highways. This rumor was recently spread for bikes, scooters, and other two wheelers to be charged on the toll plaza situated at the National Highways. Though, NHAI quickly clarified that these claims were absolutely false, and no such proposal is under any sort of consideration and was never been introduced either. 

Currently, two wheelers like motorcycles and scooters are exempted from toll charges on all national highways in India. This policy has been in place to reduce financial burdens on commuters from lower-income groups and avoid congestion at toll booths.

Unlike other vehicles that pay tolls tax either with FastTag or manually, two-wheelers cross toll-plaza without paying any tax on most national highways.

Also Read: Liquor Policy In Telangana Under Fire: Court Case Targets High Fees, Lack Of Concessions

Response from NHAI and Union Minister

The NHAI issued a statement rejecting the rumours, confirming that the toll-free status for two-wheelers will continue and remain as it is. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also addressed the issue on social media, saying, “The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully.” 

Toll on Private Roads

Though two-wheelers are exempted from toll-tax on national highways, however, some privately managed toll roads do charge for motorcycles and scooters. For example, the NICE road in Bengaluru, which is not under the jurisdiction of NHAI, take toll charges from two-wheelers. These private roads, therefore, are exceptions to the toll-free policy and rule, generally.

FASTag Annual Pass Misunderstanding

The confusion mounted due to the introduction of a new FASTag-based annual pass available for private vehicles, set to begin on August 15, 2025. The cost of this pass is Rs 3,000, but only applicable to cars, jeeps, and vans, not two-wheelers.

In conclusion, the toll-free policy for two-wheelers on national highways remains static in spite of recent rumors.

Also Read: Silver Disappears From Mumbai Markets As Prices Soar?

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FASTagnational-highwayNHAIToll Plaza

RELATED News

Tejashwi Meets Congress Venugopal For 2 Hrs As Deadlock On Seat Sharing Still To Be Resolved In Mahagatbandhan

EPFO Meeting 2025: Step-by-Step Guide To Withdraw Your 100% Funds Online

Who Is Kannan Gopinathan? Former IAS officer Joins Congress, Reveals The REAL Reason Why He Left Top Cop Job

iPhone Air to begin pre-order in China after telecom operators approved for eSIM services

India To Build 208 Dams On Brahmaputra, Spend ₹6.4 Trillion To Generate 76 GW Hydropower, Big Message To Bangladesh, China

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Saad Rizvi? Conflicting Reports About Death Of TLP Leader Emerge, Pakistan In Chaos, Muridke, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad & Lahore Witness Violent Protests

Six Arrested For Smuggling Ganja Hidden Under Garments Worth More Than Rs. 2 Lakh, Cops Strip Their Clothes

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Watch: Turkish President Erdogan Shows Concern, Tells Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni To Stop Smoking, Her Reply Will Make You Smile

OpenAI taps Broadcom to build its first AI processor in latest chip deal

Saudi coach Renard say Iraq game most important of his career

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

India To Build 208 Dams On Brahmaputra, Spend ₹6.4 Trillion To Generate 76 GW Hydropower, Big Message To Bangladesh, China

Toy Train And Crown Tram Network Proposed For Auroville In Partnership With Indian Railways

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways
Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways
Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways
Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways
QUICK LINKS