Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Several rumors were circulated claiming that two wheelers will be charged on the National Highways. This rumor was recently spread for bikes, scooters, and other two wheelers to be charged on the toll plaza situated at the National Highways. Though, NHAI quickly clarified that these claims were absolutely false, and no such proposal is under any sort of consideration and was never been introduced either.

Currently, two wheelers like motorcycles and scooters are exempted from toll charges on all national highways in India. This policy has been in place to reduce financial burdens on commuters from lower-income groups and avoid congestion at toll booths.

Unlike other vehicles that pay tolls tax either with FastTag or manually, two-wheelers cross toll-plaza without paying any tax on most national highways.

Also Read: Liquor Policy In Telangana Under Fire: Court Case Targets High Fees, Lack Of Concessions

Response from NHAI and Union Minister

The NHAI issued a statement rejecting the rumours, confirming that the toll-free status for two-wheelers will continue and remain as it is. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also addressed the issue on social media, saying, “The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully.”

Toll on Private Roads

Though two-wheelers are exempted from toll-tax on national highways, however, some privately managed toll roads do charge for motorcycles and scooters. For example, the NICE road in Bengaluru, which is not under the jurisdiction of NHAI, take toll charges from two-wheelers. These private roads, therefore, are exceptions to the toll-free policy and rule, generally.

FASTag Annual Pass Misunderstanding

The confusion mounted due to the introduction of a new FASTag-based annual pass available for private vehicles, set to begin on August 15, 2025. The cost of this pass is Rs 3,000, but only applicable to cars, jeeps, and vans, not two-wheelers.

In conclusion, the toll-free policy for two-wheelers on national highways remains static in spite of recent rumors.

Also Read: Silver Disappears From Mumbai Markets As Prices Soar?