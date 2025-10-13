LIVE TV
Liquor Policy In Telangana Under Fire: Court Case Targets High Fees, Lack Of Concessions

Liquor Policy In Telangana: A writ petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the recently announced state liquor policy for the years 2025–2027.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 13, 2025 17:01:01 IST

Liquor Policy In Telangana: A writ petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the recently announced state liquor policy for the years 2025–2027.

The petitioner, Gaddam Anil Kumar, represented by Tvl. Narsimha Rao Bruhaspathi Advocates, has sought judicial intervention to strike down specific provisions of the government’s order G.O. Ms. No. 93 dated August 14, 2025, and the subsequent Memo No. 1686/2025/CPE/TS/F1 dated September 24, 2025, issued by the Prohibition and Excise Department.

The petitioner contends that the government has imposed an excessive and non-refundable application fee of ₹3 lakh for each application to participate in the liquor shop lottery tender process. He argued that the fee structure is unreasonable and contrary to public interest, particularly affecting small traders and individuals from weaker sections aspiring to apply for A4 liquor shops.

According to the plea, instead of levying such a steep non-refundable amount, the government should have prescribed a nominal application fee accompanied by a refundable Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), refundable to unsuccessful applicants and adjustable for successful ones.

Anil Kumar further alleged that the new policy fails to extend financial concessions in the form of Application Fee, Retail Shop Excise Tax (RSET), Special Retail Excise Tax (SRET), and Shop Turnover Tax to members of Goud, Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. These groups are entitled to 15%, 10%, and 5% reservations, respectively, in liquor shop allotments under existing state norms.

The petition also highlights the absence of a clause equivalent to Clause 57 of the Liquor Policy Circular dated August 2, 2023, which had permitted the postponement of the draw of lots under certain circumstances. The omission of this safeguard, the petitioner argued, could result in procedural ambiguity and unfair practices during the allotment process.

Seeking relief, the petitioner urged the High Court to issue a writ of mandamus or any appropriate direction to the state government to revise the disputed provisions of the 2025–2027 liquor policy in the interest of equity, fairness, and social justice.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:57 PM IST
Tags: High courtliquor policytelanganaTelangana High Court

