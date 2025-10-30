Will Gold Prices Keep Falling, Or Is This Your Golden Chance To Buy More? Gold Price Falls On MCX Today

Gold Prices Slip After Fed’s Big Move- Here’s What’s Happening
Gold prices took a sharp fall on October 30, 2025, right after the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold dropped below ₹1.19 lakh per 10 grams, a big dip after weeks of steady gains.
So, what’s behind the fall? Experts say investors are booking profits after a long rally, and the easing tensions between the US and China have made traders shift toward riskier assets like stocks instead of safe havens like gold.
In simple terms, with trade talks improving and the Fed hinting at fewer rate cuts, investors see less need to hold on to gold for safety.
Gold Prices Lose Shine As Fed Plays Cautious and US-China Peace Lifts Market Mood
Gold prices are cooling off after their dazzling rally. On October 30, MCX gold opened 1.27% lower and kept sliding through the morning, dipping below ₹1.19 lakh per 10 grams. The sparkle faded as the US Federal Reserve’s cautious stance and improving US-China trade ties made investors swap their gold for riskier bets like stocks.
- Fed’s Rate Cut: Cool Tone Hits the Glitter
The Fed hinted at fewer rate cuts ahead, and that instantly took some shine off gold. With no aggressive stimulus in sight, investors are treading carefully and eyeing the next Fed move.
- Geopolitics Take the Edge Off
A stronger US dollar, calmer trade tensions, and profit-booking after gold’s two-month rally added to the selling pressure. Back home, a stronger rupee, fewer RBI gold purchases, and the post-festive lull also dragged prices down.
- Central Banks Still Holding the Fort
Don’t count gold out just yet, central banks, including India’s RBI, are still stocking up. Their steady buying continues to offer long-term support, keeping hopes alive for a glittery comeback.
