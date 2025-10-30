Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices are rising again after a brief period of decline. The rise came after the US Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis point rate cut, which weakened the dollar and boosted demand for the yellow metal. Meanwhile, the silver prices in India have also witnessed a sharp increase. As rates are expected to remain volatile, all eyes are now on the gold and silver rates on October 30, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 30, 2025.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,049
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,045
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: 9,037
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹12,109
|₹11,100
|₹9,620
|Mumbai
|₹12,049
|₹11,045
|₹9,037
|Delhi
|₹12,064
|₹11,060
|₹9,052
|Kolkata
|₹12,049
|₹11,045
|₹9,037
|Bangalore
|₹12,049
|₹11,045
|₹9,037
|Hyderabad
|₹12,049
|₹11,045
|₹9,037
|Kerala
|₹12,049
|₹11,045
|₹9,037
|Pune
|₹12,049
|₹11,045
|₹9,037
|Vadoodara
|₹12,054
|₹11,050
|₹9,042
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,054
|₹11,050
|₹9,042
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 gram
|100 gram
|1 Kg
|Chennai
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Delhi
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Kerala
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Pune
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
