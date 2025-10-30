Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices are rising again after a brief period of decline. The rise came after the US Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis point rate cut, which weakened the dollar and boosted demand for the yellow metal. Meanwhile, the silver prices in India have also witnessed a sharp increase. As rates are expected to remain volatile, all eyes are now on the gold and silver rates on October 30, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 30, 2025.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,049

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,045

18 Karat Gold Rate: 9,037

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,109 ₹11,100 ₹9,620 Mumbai ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037 Delhi ₹12,064 ₹11,060 ₹9,052 Kolkata ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037 Bangalore ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037 Hyderabad ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037 Kerala ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037 Pune ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037 Vadoodara ₹12,054 ₹11,050 ₹9,042 Ahmedabad ₹12,054 ₹11,050 ₹9,042

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Mumbai ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Delhi ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Kolkata ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Bangalore ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Hyderabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Pune ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Vadodara ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000