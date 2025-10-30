LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices are rising again after a brief period of decline. The rise came after the US Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis point rate cut, which weakened the dollar and boosted demand for the yellow metal. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 30, 2025 12:46:09 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices are rising again after a brief period of decline. The rise came after the US Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis point rate cut, which weakened the dollar and boosted demand for the yellow metal. Meanwhile, the silver prices in India have also witnessed a sharp increase. As rates are expected to remain volatile, all eyes are now on the gold and silver rates on October 30, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 30, 2025. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,049
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,045 
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: 9,037

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City  24K Today  22K Today  18K Today 
Chennai  ₹12,109 ₹11,100 ₹9,620
Mumbai ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037
Delhi  ₹12,064 ₹11,060 ₹9,052
Kolkata  ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037
Bangalore  ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037
Hyderabad  ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037
Kerala  ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037
Pune ₹12,049 ₹11,045 ₹9,037
Vadoodara  ₹12,054 ₹11,050 ₹9,042
Ahmedabad ₹12,054 ₹11,050 ₹9,042

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 gram  100 gram 1 Kg 
Chennai  ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Mumbai ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Delhi ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Kolkata ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Bangalore ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Hyderabad  ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Pune  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Vadodara ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:46 PM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

