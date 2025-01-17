Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

Wipro's Q3 FY25 profit surged 24% to ₹3,353.8 crore. Revenue rose slightly, while margins hit a three-year high. Interim dividend announced.

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

IT giant Wipro Ltd reported a 24.48% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching ₹3,353.8 crore, compared to ₹2,694.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.51% YoY to ₹22,318.8 crore from ₹22,205.1 crore.

Despite the traditionally slow season, Wipro exceeded its revenue guidance. Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, highlighted the company’s focus on strong execution and its strides toward an AI-driven future. “In a seasonally weak quarter, our strong in-quarter execution helped us deliver above the top end of our revenue guidance. We achieved our highest margins in three years while continuing to invest in our people. We closed 17 large deals worth $1 billion,” he noted.

Wipro’s IT services operating margin grew by 1.5% YoY, reaching 17.5%, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion. Voluntary attrition dropped to 15.3% on a trailing 12-month basis, reflecting better employee retention.

The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share. Aparna Iyer, CFO, emphasized, “Our EPS grew by 24.4% YoY, and operating cash flow was 146.5% of net income. The board has approved a revised capital allocation policy, committing a payout percentage of 70% or more over three years.”

For Q4 FY25, Wipro expects IT services revenue in the range of $2,602-$2,655 million, translating to sequential growth of (-)1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.

Additionally, Wipro appointed Pavan N Rao as head of internal audit, effective January 20, 2025, replacing Raghuraman Ranganathan, who will transition to another internal role.

The quarterly results, released post-market hours, followed a 2.15% dip in Wipro’s stock, which closed at ₹281.85 on Friday.

ALSO READ: Now Blinkit Reaches Maha Kumbh: CEO Albinder Dhindsa Announces Its Temporary Setup

Filed under

Q3 FY25 Wipro

Advertisement

Also Read

Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Trump and Biden for Key Role in Gaza Hostage Release Deal

Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Trump and Biden for Key Role in Gaza Hostage Release Deal

Google Secures Deal To Buy Carbon Removal Credits From Indian Farms – Details

Google Secures Deal To Buy Carbon Removal Credits From Indian Farms – Details

12 Indians Fighting Ukraine With The Russian Army Killed; 16 Missing

12 Indians Fighting Ukraine With The Russian Army Killed; 16 Missing

Israel’s Security Cabinet Holds Key Talks On Agreement Implementation And Security

Israel’s Security Cabinet Holds Key Talks On Agreement Implementation And Security

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out For Furniture Work

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect Detained Is Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect Detained Is Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox