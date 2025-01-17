Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

IT giant Wipro Ltd reported a 24.48% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching ₹3,353.8 crore, compared to ₹2,694.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.51% YoY to ₹22,318.8 crore from ₹22,205.1 crore.

Despite the traditionally slow season, Wipro exceeded its revenue guidance. Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, highlighted the company’s focus on strong execution and its strides toward an AI-driven future. “In a seasonally weak quarter, our strong in-quarter execution helped us deliver above the top end of our revenue guidance. We achieved our highest margins in three years while continuing to invest in our people. We closed 17 large deals worth $1 billion,” he noted.

Wipro’s IT services operating margin grew by 1.5% YoY, reaching 17.5%, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion. Voluntary attrition dropped to 15.3% on a trailing 12-month basis, reflecting better employee retention.

The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share. Aparna Iyer, CFO, emphasized, “Our EPS grew by 24.4% YoY, and operating cash flow was 146.5% of net income. The board has approved a revised capital allocation policy, committing a payout percentage of 70% or more over three years.”

For Q4 FY25, Wipro expects IT services revenue in the range of $2,602-$2,655 million, translating to sequential growth of (-)1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.

Additionally, Wipro appointed Pavan N Rao as head of internal audit, effective January 20, 2025, replacing Raghuraman Ranganathan, who will transition to another internal role.

The quarterly results, released post-market hours, followed a 2.15% dip in Wipro’s stock, which closed at ₹281.85 on Friday.

