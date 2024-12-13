Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Zomato Faces Rs 803 Crore GST Demand, Plans To Appeal

Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, has been issued a notice by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Thane for alleged non-payment of taxes.

Zomato Faces Rs 803 Crore GST Demand, Plans To Appeal

Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, has been issued a notice by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Thane for alleged non-payment of taxes. The department has raised a tax demand of ₹803.4 crore, which includes interest and penalties, linked to delivery charges between October 2019 and March 2022.

In a regulatory filing, Zomato disclosed that the Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, confirmed the demand for ₹401.7 crore in GST dues, along with an equivalent amount in penalties.

Zomato, however, maintains its position that the demand is unfounded. “We believe we have a strong case on merits, supported by legal and tax experts. The company will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority,” Zomato stated.

CEO Deepinder Goyal’s Recent Controversial Hiring Post

In a separate development, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal sparked a buzz on social media with an unconventional job posting for the position of Chief of Staff. The post stated that candidates would have to pay ₹20 lakh to secure the role.

This unusual requirement drew widespread attention, with over 18,000 applications pouring in. Goyal later clarified that charging applicants was never the intention, calling the statement a “filter” to identify highly motivated individuals.

“This wasn’t just another hiring post. The ‘you have to pay us ₹20 lakh’ line was meant to find candidates who could see beyond immediate constraints and recognize the opportunity for a fast-tracked career,” Goyal explained in a follow-up post.

As Zomato prepares to contest the GST notice, the company also continues to make headlines for its innovative yet unconventional approach to talent acquisition.

