Derek Underwood, Iconic England Spinner, Passes Away At 78

Iconic England spinner and ICC Hall of Famer, Derek Underwood, passes away at 78. With a stellar international career spanning over 15 years, Underwood’s legacy includes 86 Tests and 26 ODIs for England. His remarkable feat of 297 Test wickets, the highest for any spinner in English cricket and sixth overall, solidifies his place in cricket history.

Underwood’s illustrious domestic career was solely dedicated to Kent, where he debuted at the tender age of 17 in 1963. Across 676 first-class matches, he amassed an impressive tally of 2,465 wickets, alongside 572 wickets in 411 List-A games with his exceptional left-arm spin, retiring in 1987.

“It is always a sad day when a great of the English game passes away,” ECB chair Richard Thompson said in a statement as quoted by the ICC.

As per the retrospective ICC Men’s Test Player rankings, Derek Underwood held the top spot as the world’s No. 1 ranked bowler from September 1969 to August 1973. Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Underwood also served as the President of Kent Cricket Club in 2006 and later as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2008. His remarkable contributions to the sport were recognized with his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

