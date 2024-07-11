8-Year-Old Gangraped & Killed by 3 Minor Boys in Andhra Pradesh

In the Nandyala district of Andhra Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three seniors, before she was killed, according to authorities. Police have been informed by the three juvenile suspects, who are currently being held, that they disposed of the girl’s body in an irrigation canal.

Over 300 kilometers from the capital Amaravati, in Muchumarri, where the incident was reported.

The body of the girl has not be found yet and the father had reported missing to the local police station on Sunday. He informed the police that the girl was playing at Muchumarri Park.

Police searched the area and spoke with locals, but they were unable to locate her.

Police were directed to the three young boys by a sniffer dog. Two of them are 12-year-old kids in Class 6, and one is 13-year-old and in Class 7. The girl attended the same school as all three of them. According to authorities, the boys confessed to raping and killing the girl while being questioned.

The suspects admitted to authorities that they had joined in after seeing the girl playing in the park. Then they led her to a remote spot close to the Muchumarri dam, where they alternately raped her. The boys have told authorities that they killed the girl and threw her body in the nearby canal because they were afraid they would get into problems if the girl alerted her parents about the assault.

Since the girl’s body has not yet been located, Muchumarri police station Sub-Inspector Jayshekhar stated that the matter is still being investigated as a missing person.