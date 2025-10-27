Chhath Puja Holiday in Delhi 2025: Will Offices and Banks Remain Closed? Full Details Here

Chhath Puja is a well-known festival, enthusiastically celebrated by people living in Delhi, especially by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi government announced a public holiday on October 27, 2025 (Monday), for Chhath Puja and families get engaged in the most colourful and spiritual day of Chhath, sandhya araghya, which is, the evening arghya for the setting sun.

Public Holiday and Office Closure

In Delhi, all public-sector and government offices, and schools, will be closed on October 27, 2025, to allow devotees to participate in the rituals freely. Private-sector and corporations’ offices and businesses will ordinarily remain open except as specifically indicated. This arrangement allows citizens to offer Chhath puja’s important rituals during evening arghya at various ghats in the city.

Chhath Puja Bank Schedule 2025

For Chhath Puja in 2025, banks in Delhi are open on October 27 and 28 as it is not an RBI-declared bank holiday for the city. As opposed to states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, where banks remain closed for local holiday observance, Delhi follows the central calendar, ensuring that there will be no interruption to banking activity and services.

Customers who need in bank services should not be concerned about closures, although there may be longer lines at ATMs or public spots catered by the demand of the holiday.

Community Celebrations and Preparation

The city of Delhi celebrates Chhath Puja with exhilaration at ghats located on the Yamuna River and at pools created for the holiday. The city government organizes cleanliness efforts, creates temporary ponds, and creates more rigid safety arrangements for appropriate usage of the large gatherings. The temporary locations (Chhath Ghats) provide for dedicated activity for pilgrims to offer prayers waist-deep in water for prosperity, health, and family security.

The overall holiday entails four days of festivities – Nahay Khay (holy bath), Kharna (fasting and preparation), Sandhya Arghya (evening homage), and Usha Arghya (morning homage). Chhath provides devotees opportunities to thank the Sun God and Nature for the abundance of blessings in their lives. In the multicultural environment representative of Delhi, Chhath continues to reinstate a sense of harmony and tradition.

Holiday dates and bank schedules may vary depending on government notifications and regional RBI circulars. Readers are advised to verify with official sources or local authorities for final confirmation.