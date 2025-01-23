EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

In November 2024, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) saw a net increase of 14.63 lakh members, according to provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. This marks a 9.07% rise in registered net members from October and a 4.88% increase year-on-year.

The growth reflects more job opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, thanks to EPFO’s outreach efforts. In November, around 8.74 lakh new members joined EPFO, a 16.58% increase from October and an 18.8% rise year-on-year.

Of the new members, 4.81 lakh were in the 18-25 age group, accounting for 54.97% of the additions. The number of members in this age group increased by 9.56% from October, with a net addition of 5.86 lakh, showing a 7.96% rise from the previous month.

Women also made up a significant portion of the new members, with 2.40 lakh women joining in November, reflecting a 14.94% increase from October and a 23.62% rise compared to the previous year. Net female membership increased by 3.13 lakh, up 12.16% from October and 11.75% year-on-year.

Maharashtra topped the states in member additions, contributing 20.86% of the net members in November. Other states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, each added more than 5% of the total net members. Together, the top five states accounted for about 59.42% of the total net additions.