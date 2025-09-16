The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat
The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India's GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat

The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s GDP has tripled in a decade, making it the world’s fourth-largest economy. Economic reforms, strong governance, and global investor trust have fueled this rapid growth. By 2030, India is projected to become the world’s third-largest economy with a $7.3 trillion GDP.

India’s economy tripled under PM Modi, rising to 4th globally with bold reforms and 2030 GDP projected at $7.3 trillion. Photo: ANI.
India’s economy tripled under PM Modi, rising to 4th globally with bold reforms and 2030 GDP projected at $7.3 trillion. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 16, 2025 17:40:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won three consecutive elections as the people of India placed their trust in his leadership. His governance over the last decade has propelled India into an economic powerhouse.  In 2014, the year PM Modi was first elected to office, India ranked as the world’s 11th largest economy. 

In 2025, just a decade later, India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is also the fastest-growing major economy. 
By 2030, it is projected that India’s GDP will reach $7.3 trillion. If it happens, India will become the world’s third-largest economy, only behind the US and China. 

India’s growth outlook for 2025–26 is forecast between 6.3% and 6.8%.

GDP Growth Over a Decade Under the Leadership Of PM Modi

India’s GDP has grown threefold in the last decade under the leadership of PM Modi. At current prices, India’s GDP has grown from ₹106.57 lakh crore in 2014–15 to an estimated ₹331.03 lakh crore in 2024–25.

Also Read: The Nari Revolution Of Naya Bharat: From Drone Didi To Mission Shakti, How PM Modi Is Empowering Women Across India

In the last fiscal year alone, nominal GDP grew by 9.9%, while real GDP (at constant prices) increased by 6.5%. 

Similarly, Real Gross Value Added (GVA) has shown a growth of 6.4%, and nominal GVA has grown by 9.5%. 

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) reached its highest share of GDP (61.8%) since 2002–03, after it grew by 7.3%.

PM Modi Sets Ambitious Targets for 2047

Under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi has set an ambitious target of achieving a $30 trillion economy with a per capita income of $26,000 by 2047. 

The vision promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological independence while working on inclusive growth and ensuring that opportunities and prosperity reach all sections of society.

According to NITI Aayog data, nearly 25 crore people have come out of acute poverty over the past decade. The government is currently focusing on increasing the per capita GDP and income, which it sees as crucial milestones toward Viksit Bharat.

Indian Economy Continues To Grow While Major World Economies Face Slowdown

Despite major developed economies facing a slowdown worldwide, India has continued its journey, registering the highest growth. According to the World Bank estimates, India will continue to grow and lead globally under PM Modi. It has projected a growth rate of 6.7% for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The strides that the Indian economy has made under PM Modi are credited to a decade of his decisive governance. PM Modi announced various economic reforms that were politically less attractive but helped the country grow. His active global engagement has won the trust of investors worldwide, who now respect the rise of India. 

Following the principle of Antyodaya and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government under PM Modi is working towards the long-term goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Also Read: PM Modi’s 11 Groundbreaking Steps That Fueled The Farmers’ Revolution In India

The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat

The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat

The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat
The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat
The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat
The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat

