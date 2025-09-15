The Nari Revolution Of Naya Bharat: From Drone Didi To Mission Shakti, How PM Modi Is Empowering Women Across India

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has launched several schemes that have changed the lives of women in the country. These schemes have focused on women’s health, education, livelihood, and their social and political empowerment. Schemes like NaMo Drone Didi Yojana, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Mission Shakti, and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have made a huge change in the lives of women. Women today feel equal, safe, and are now working as equal partners in the nation-building.

Here are some of the schemes launched by PM Modi during the last 11 years that have changed the lives of women in the country:

Mission Shakti

This scheme has two components – Sambal (safety) and Samarthya (empowerment).

There are 819 operations 8e Stop Centres under Sambal helping near 11 lakh women.

Sambal also includes the Women Helpline that has received 214.78 lakh calls, and SHe-Box Portal, and Nari Adalat.

Similarly, Samarthya, Shakti Sadan has helped 2.92 lakh women with Rs 630.43 crore. Sakhi Niwas has helped 5.07 lakh women with Rs 196.05 crore. In 2024, the government launched the #AbKoiBahanaNahi campaign under the Mission Shakti to combat gender-based violence.

Triple Talaq, Reservation in Lok Sabha

The government under PM Modi abolished age age-old and regressive practice of Triple Talaq in the Muslim community. The move to criminalize instant divorce was hailed by the women of the country as it ensured that Muslim women are equal to the women of other religions.

Similarly, PM Modi launched the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam reserves 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, including for SC and ST women. The scheme encourages women to represent people politically and take leadership roles.

Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi Schemes

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM, the Lakhpati Didi initiative organizes rural households into Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to promote financial inclusion. The scheme targets the women living on the fringes of rural India who have lived under extreme poverty for decades.

“We already have 2 crore women who have become lakhpati didi since the inception of the scheme,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the 79th Independence Day. By 2025, 3.32 crore potential Lakhpati Didis were identified, alongside 8.7 crore Digital Ajeevika registrations and 4.13 lakh Ajeevika CRPs.

The NaMo Drone Didi Yojana was launched on August 15, 2023. It provides SHG women with drones at an 80% subsidy (up to Rs 8 lakh). The scheme also trains rural women to use these drones for agricultural purposes, which gives opportunities to earn over Rs 1 lakh annually. The scheme targets 15,000 SHGs from 2024 to 2026 with a budget of Rs 1261 crore.

How Women in Defence and Health

This year, on May 30, women made history as 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy for the first time. These women cadets joined 319 male counterparts in the 148th Course.

Coming to healthcare, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided 10.33 crore LPG connections to women since 2016. The scheme has earned global recognition for improving health and reducing indoor pollution.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana has helped 4.05 crore women, while Mission Indradhanush has vaccinated 5.46 crore children and 1.32 crore pregnant women by 2024.

Other programs include Janani Suraksha Yojana (11.07 crore beneficiaries), Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (90,015 facilities), and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan with 6813 volunteers and 22,349 facilities as of August 2025.

Similarly, PM Modi launched Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana in 2015 under which 4.1 crore accounts have been opened for girl children.

The much successful and flagship initiative Beti Bachao Beti Padhao has improved enrolment of girls from 75.51% in 2014-15 to 78% in 2023-24. Meanwhile, the WISE-KIRAN scheme has benefitted 52,203 women in science and technology fields by February 2024.

Also Read: From 2014 To 2025: Here’s How PM Modi Celebrated His Birthday, Check What’s Special This Year