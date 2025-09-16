From 2014 To 2025: Here’s How PM Modi Celebrated His Birthday, Check What’s Special This Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthdays over the past decade have reflected a mix of simplicity, personal traditions, and landmark national events. From seeking blessings from his mother to launching historic projects, his special day has often been used to connect with people and highlight significant initiatives.

Each year between 2014 and 2024 has marked a different milestone from record vaccination drives and the return of cheetahs to India, to the launch of major welfare schemes and development projects making his birthdays moments of both personal reflection and public significance.

This year – 2025– marks PM Modi’s 75th birthday, marking a grand celebration across India. This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared large-scale programmes across the country. The celebrations will feature public service campaigns, cultural programmes, and the launch of key development projects.

Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia told PTI that several activities have been lined up, including blood donation camps, the Namo Marathon, exhibitions, seminars, and even the screening of a film on PM Modi’s life. He added that the Prime Minister is regarded as the Pradhan Sevak of the country, and the party wants the occasion to be observed with full enthusiasm so that it resonates with people across India.

The BJP and its supporters traditionally observe the Prime Minister’s birthday as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service). This year, the party has extended it into a two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada, running from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The campaign will include blood donation drives, free health check-ups, cleanliness initiatives, environmental protection activities, and assistance for persons with disabilities. A nationwide painting competition on the theme of Viksit Bharat will also be organised, focusing on topics like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India. Blood donation camps will be launched in 1,000 districts on September 17 and will continue at the Mandal level until October 2, alongside cleanliness drives in schools, hospitals, temples, parks, riversides, and public spaces.

The BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, will organise the Namo Yuva Run in 75 cities, each expected to draw at least 10,000 participants. Ahead of the campaign, workshops were conducted at district and Mandal levels to prepare volunteers and leaders for smooth execution.

Special programmes have also been planned, including a drone show in Pune, a sapling plantation drive in Odisha where 75 lakh trees will be planted, and the Modi Vikas Marathon, along with sports meets and drawing contests. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, who has been appointed as the convener of the campaign, has already coordinated workshops with senior party leaders. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav confirmed that the Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat campaign will begin on September 25, marking Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti, and continue until December 25.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 new projects at Thyagraj Stadium on September 17, including new hospital facilities, 101 Arogya Mandirs, and 150 dialysis centres. Reports also suggest that the Delhi government will launch several infrastructure projects under the Sewa Pakhwada, such as new car parks in Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh, the Nand Nagari flyover, and the long-awaited Rajputana Rifles foot overbridge.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, the Prime Minister served as Chief Minister of the state for three consecutive terms (2001–2014) before being elected Prime Minister. Now in his third term as PM, he has consistently spent his birthdays in service to the public, launching new schemes or initiatives instead of personal celebrations.

For his 75th birthday, reports suggest Modi will inaugurate a mega textile park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. He is also expected to visit Bihar during the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya, though the official schedule has not been confirmed.

Here’s How PM Modi Celebrated His Birthday Since 2014:

2014 – First Birthday as Prime Minister

In 2014, Narendra Modi celebrated his first birthday after becoming Prime Minister in May. He began the day by seeking blessings from his mother, Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. Across the country, BJP workers marked the day with cleanliness drives, tree plantation, and social service activities. Several supporters distributed food and organized health camps in honour of the Prime Minister’s special day.

2015 – A Day with School Children

In 2015, Modi spent his birthday with school children in New Delhi. He interacted with the students and encouraged them to focus on studies, fitness, and cleanliness. Party workers held welfare programmes and blood donation camps in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion. Wishes poured in from world leaders and political figures throughout the day.

2016 – Blessings and Wishes from Around the World

On his 66th birthday in 2016, Modi visited Gandhinagar to seek blessings from his mother. Leaders from across the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, extended their wishes. Supporters observed the day by distributing food, holding medical camps, and planting trees as a mark of respect for the Prime Minister.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother on the occasion of his birthday today, in Gandhinagar (Gujarat). pic.twitter.com/pl3IPgWLC6 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2016

2017 – Sardar Sarovar Dam Inauguration

In 2017, PM Modi turned 67 and celebrated the day in Gujarat. He inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River, calling it one of India’s dream projects. Earlier, he sought blessings from his mother. Across Gujarat and other states, people observed the occasion with prayers, rallies, and social service programmes.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi waves as crowd in Amreli wishes him Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/2ZZ1GbEA3z — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017

2018 – Interacting with Young Students

In 2018, Modi kept his birthday simple. He visited his mother for blessings and interacted with school children. Party workers and supporters marked the day by organizing cleanliness campaigns, tree plantations, and health service drives across different states. Wishes for the Prime Minister trended across social media platforms throughout the day.

We’ve A People’s PM!

Who Serve Himself For Indians & His Hard Work & Dedication For India Always Inspired Me. He works 18 hours a day. He spent Diwali with our beloved Army persons. He make India proud in every global platform! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/bXgyYmQvzT — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) September 17, 2018

2019 – Celebrations in Gujarat

On his 69th birthday in 2019, Modi visited Kevadiya in Gujarat and addressed a gathering near the Statue of Unity.

He won’t celebrate his Bday in private jets & Indian Navy ships like other politicians.

Spiritual Mahan’s always think abt others and love to giving away. PM releases butterflies at the Butterfly park in Guj.

He won’t celebrate his Bday in private jets & Indian Navy ships like other politicians. Spiritual Mahan’s always think abt others and love to giving away. PM releases butterflies at the Butterfly park in Guj. #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/qyMjfhujVK — zenitsu agatsuma (@kyyadhu) September 17, 2019

The “Namami Narmada” festival coincided with the occasion, as the Narmada Dam reached its full capacity of 138.88 metres for the first time. The Prime Minister also sought blessings from his mother during his visit.

2020 – Birthday During the Pandemic

In 2020, Modi’s 70th birthday took place when the country was battling the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no large celebrations, but BJP marked the day with the “Seva Saptah” campaign. Party members organized food distribution drives, blood donation camps, and ration supply to the needy. Modi himself kept the day simple and private.

Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday at India Gate. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present.

Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday at India Gate. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present. pic.twitter.com/f8gBL38mCD — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

2021 – Record-Breaking Vaccination Drive

On his 71st birthday in 2021, India set a world record by administering 2.26 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day. The vaccination milestone became the biggest highlight of the Prime Minister’s birthday. Supporters also carried out blood donation drives, health check-up camps, and cleanliness programmes across the country.

Every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party observes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and the following week as Seva Saptah. During this period, party workers and citizens take part in social service activities such as blood donation camps and cleanliness drives.

People wishing to send greetings to the Prime Minister on social media, especially through the NaMo app, are also encouraged to take a pledge to contribute through some form of service. They can upload pictures and videos of their activities on the app. A virtual exhibition showcasing the Prime Minister’s life is also featured on the platform.

In recent years, the focus has been on public health, particularly vaccination. For Modi’s 71st birthday, the most promoted form of service was to motivate people to get vaccinated. Special vaccination drives were planned across the country to mark the occasion.

India has already achieved record-breaking vaccination numbers multiple times, crossing one crore doses in a single day on several occasions. On September 17, the government aimed to set a new milestone, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of providing free vaccines to every eligible adult.

On PM Modi’s 71st Birthday, Take AmrutPrayas Pledge & Perform a ‘Sewa’ to Mark the Dayhttps://t.co/zvLFJH93jj via NaMo App#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/5LEb4ynwq4 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) September 17, 2021

2022 – Cheetahs Released in Kuno National Park

In 2022, Modi marked his 72nd birthday by releasing eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. The historic project reintroduced the species to India after seven decades. Images of Modi clicking photographs of the cheetahs went viral on social media. He also sought blessings from his mother later in the day.

Here a recap:

Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd Birthday. #HappyBdayModiJi

What better day than today to list 72 remarkable achievements of Modi government in the last 8 years.

Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd Birthday. #HappyBdayModiJi What better day than today to list 72 remarkable achievements of Modi government in the last 8 years. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/u7CRAY2GF0 — New India Junction (@nijunction) September 17, 2022

2023 – Launch of PM Vishwakarma Yojana

On his 73rd birthday in 2023, Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at enhancing the skills of traditional craftsmen and artisans.

The day also saw the inauguration of two major infrastructure projects the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and the extension of the Delhi Airport Express Line. In Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, a 73-kg ladoo was cut to mark the occasion.

#WATCH | Passengers in Delhi metro extend their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday. PM Modi travelled by metro, earlier today pic.twitter.com/fZjxjqzExa — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023

Today is the 73rd Birthday of most loved & popular leader of Bharat, PM Narendra Modi. #HappyBirthdayModiJi 🙏🏻

9 New IITs

9 New IIMs

15 New IIITs

Ram Mandir

370 Removal

12 New AIIMS

3.5 Cr+ Homes

75+ new Airports

50 Cr+ got Health cover

78,000+ Kms of National Highway pic.twitter.com/f3MwgnVFou — sona (@Sonaj_Sin) September 17, 2023

Israel Greets PM Modi :

Happy Birthday to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We love you in Israel! 🇮🇱🇮🇳 Fun fact: Modi ji was born on the same day India recognized Israel. pic.twitter.com/iZzZv6gsHD — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 17, 2023

Jagdeep Dhankar wishes him on PM Modi’s birthday based on Hindu calender:

#WATCH | ” It is only a coincidence…as per Hindu calendar, today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday”, says Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/NLjD26kZiS — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Prayers held in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday:

#WATCH | Prayers held in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday. (Video: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s Twitter) pic.twitter.com/9OjrvppPKi — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023





2024 – Birthday Celebrations in Odisha

In 2024, Modi celebrated his 74th birthday in Odisha. He interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth more than Rs 3,800 crore in Bhubaneswar. He also launched SUBHADRA, Odisha’s flagship scheme covering more than one crore women. Supporters across India marked the day with cleanliness drives and service programmes.

