Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Repo Rate Stands Unchanged For 6th Consecutiver Time At 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), amid concerns over high inflation and slowing economic growth, announced on Friday that it would keep the repo rate steady at 6.5 percent.

Repo Rate Stands Unchanged For 6th Consecutiver Time At 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), amid concerns over high inflation and slowing economic growth, announced on Friday that it would keep the repo rate steady at 6.5 percent. This decision was made with a 4:2 majority by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate would remain at 6.25 percent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate would continue at 6.75 percent.

Das said that the RBI would maintain its neutral monetary policy stance, emphasizing the importance of price stability for all sections of society. “The journey toward disinflation is proving to be long and arduous. The recent pickup in inflation calls for protection of the gains achieved so far,” he said. The central bank also revised its retail inflation projection for FY25 upward to 4.8 percent from the earlier 4.5 percent, citing adverse near-term factors since the last policy meet in October.

The six-member MPC sat in for its deliberations on Wednesday, with Governor Das chairing the final meeting of his current term that will end on December 10. The announcement was eagerly awaited, as it marked the last bi-monthly policy review for the year. “Monetary Policy Statement coming up on December 6, 2024, at 10:00 am,” the RBI posted on its official handle on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Repo Rate Same Since Feb 2023

RBI maintained the repo rate at 6.5 percent since February 2023 as the economic challenges are getting more serious. India’s GDP growth has been slowed to a two-year low of 5.4 percent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year from 8.1 percent in the same period last year. Manufacturing and mining sectors are the primary reasons behind this slowdown.

Governor Das emphasized the need for the central bank to maintain the fruits of disinflation amidst the headwinds from inflationary pressures and subdued growth.

Also Read: IKEA Smart Light Can Automatically Adjust Light All Day

Filed under

RBI RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das repo rate Repo Rate Unchanged

Advertisement

Also Read

Abhishek Manu Singhvi Reacts On Allegation Of Carrying Wad Of Money In Parliament, Says Carries Only Rs 500

Abhishek Manu Singhvi Reacts On Allegation Of Carrying Wad Of Money In Parliament, Says Carries...

Supreme Court Refuses Bail In Drug Case, References ‘Narcos’ And ‘Breaking Bad’

Supreme Court Refuses Bail In Drug Case, References ‘Narcos’ And ‘Breaking Bad’

Telangana HC Directs Police Not To Arrest BRS MLA Harish Rao Till Dec 30

Telangana HC Directs Police Not To Arrest BRS MLA Harish Rao Till Dec 30

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘A Wad Of Currency Notes Recovered From Abhishek Manu Singhvi’: Jagdeep Dhankar In Parliament

‘A Wad Of Currency Notes Recovered From Abhishek Manu Singhvi’: Jagdeep Dhankar In Parliament

Entertainment

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But Won’t Get All The Money At Once From Father’s Trust Fund

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox