What Is The Significance Of The Economic Survey ?

The Economic Survey plays a crucial role in assessing a nation’s economic health and guiding fiscal policies. Divided into two parts, the survey examines key economic indicators, such as agricultural and industrial production, employment, infrastructure, prices, imports, exports, money supply, and foreign exchange reserves. These indicators provide a comprehensive picture of the economy and offer valuable insights into its growth trajectory.

The survey not only highlights the current economic landscape but also serves as a policy tool, offering suggestions to address emerging economic challenges. Its findings directly influence the development of the Union Budget, which is presented shortly after the survey’s release. By offering data-driven analysis, the Economic Survey helps shape informed, forward-thinking fiscal strategies to ensure sustainable growth.

