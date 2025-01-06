Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
AP SBTET Diploma Results 2024-25 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

Students who appeared for the October-November 2024 examinations can now access their results on the official website.

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2024-25 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has released the results for the Diploma and Pharmacy examinations conducted in October-November 2024. Students can check their results on the official website: sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/.

Currently, only the Pharmacy result link is accessible, while the Diploma result page is facing technical issues.

Here are the Steps to Check AP SBTET Diploma and Pharmacy Results 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of SBTET, sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/.
  2. Open the relevant result link based on your course – ‘Diploma C16, C20 ON-2024 Results,’ ‘Pharmacy ON-2024 Results,’ or ‘Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results.’
  3. Enter your pin number and select the semester name from the dropdown menu.
  4. Submit the details to view your result on the next page.

Helpline Support:

For domain-related assistance, students can contact the board at 7901620552, and for technical issues, they can call 7032134560. The helplines are available from 10 AM to 5:30 PM on all working days. Alternatively, students can email their queries to apsbtet.helpdesk@gmail.com.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and contact the helplines for any further assistance.

