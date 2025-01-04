NTA Releases Admit Card For 2024 UGC NET Examination, Here Is The Step To Download It

Candidates appearing for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December session can now download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility Test (NET) December session can now download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per NTA’s notification, admit cards are currently available for exams scheduled on January 3, 6, 7, and 8, 2025. UGC NET December 2024 examination has already commenced on January 3, 2025, and will end on January 16, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How to Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2024:

Go to the UGC NET portal: ugcnet.nta.ac.in . Click on the Admit Card Link : On the homepage, click on the “UGC NET Admit Card 2024” link. Log in : Enter your login credentials as required on the new page. Give the Details : Click the “Submit” button to proceed. Download : Your admit card will appear on the screen. Verify all the details and download the document. Print a Copy : Print the admit card for future purposes.

There were several instances earlier where candidates faced technical glitches in downloading admit cards. In case candidates face such issues while downloading the admit card or spot discrepancies in the details, they can contact the helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

