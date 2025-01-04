Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

NTA Releases Admit Card For 2024 UGC NET Examination, Here Is The Step To Download It

Candidates appearing for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December session can now download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA Releases Admit Card For 2024 UGC NET Examination, Here Is The Step To Download It

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility Test (NET) December session can now download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per NTA’s notification, admit cards are currently available for exams scheduled on January 3, 6, 7, and 8, 2025. UGC NET December 2024 examination has already commenced on January 3, 2025, and will end on January 16, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How to Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2024:

  1. Go to the UGC NET portal:  ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, click on the “UGC NET Admit Card 2024” link.
  3. Log in: Enter your login credentials as required on the new page.
  4. Give the Details: Click the “Submit” button to proceed.
  5. Download: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Verify all the details and download the document.
  6. Print a Copy: Print the admit card for future purposes.

There were several instances earlier where candidates faced technical glitches in downloading admit cards. In case candidates face such issues while downloading the admit card or spot discrepancies in the details, they can contact the helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Also Read: CUET PG 2025: Registrations Open, Key Changes in Exam Pattern, Fees, and Cities

Filed under

examination UGC NET

Advertisement

Also Read

Imran Khan Says He Was Given Option Of 3-Year Exile, Rejected It

Imran Khan Says He Was Given Option Of 3-Year Exile, Rejected It

Dabur India Expects Low Single-Digit Revenue Growth In Q3 FY25

Dabur India Expects Low Single-Digit Revenue Growth In Q3 FY25

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Who Is Parvesh Verma, BJP’s Candidate Against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal?

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Who Is Parvesh Verma, BJP’s Candidate Against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal?

UPSDMA Prepares For Maha Kumbh With Specialized Training On Chemical And Nuclear Disasters

UPSDMA Prepares For Maha Kumbh With Specialized Training On Chemical And Nuclear Disasters

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Calls ‘Friend’ Elon Musk A ‘Genius,’ Slams People Labeling Him As ‘Monster’

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Calls ‘Friend’ Elon Musk A ‘Genius,’ Slams People Labeling Him As...

Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox