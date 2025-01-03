Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

CUET PG 2025: Registrations Open, Key Changes in Exam Pattern, Fees, and Cities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programs (CUET PG) 2025.

CUET PG 2025: Registrations Open, Key Changes in Exam Pattern, Fees, and Cities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programs (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications online until February 1, 2025, with the application fee deadline set for February 2, 2025.

This examination serves as a centralized admission test for postgraduate programs offered by central universities and various other participating institutions across India. The exam will take place between March 13 and March 31, 2025.

Key Dates to Remember

  • Application Deadline: February 1, 2025
  • Fee Submission Deadline: February 2, 2025
  • Correction Window: February 3 to February 5, 2025
  • Announcement of Examination City: Early March 2025
  • Release of Admit Cards: Four days before the exam

CUET PG 2025: Changes in Exam Pattern

The NTA has introduced significant updates to the CUET PG 2025 exam pattern, aiming to enhance the examination process. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

1. Choice of Question Paper Codes

Candidates can now select up to four question paper codes from a provided list during registration.

2. Medium of Comprehension

The comprehension section in the General Paper will be available in English or Hindi, based on the candidate’s preference specified at the time of application.

3. Examination Duration

The total exam duration has been reduced to 1.5 hours (90 minutes).

4. Number of Questions

Each question paper will contain 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

5. Marking Scheme

  • Correct Answer: +4 marks
  • Incorrect Answer: -1 mark (deduction for wrong responses)
  • Unanswered Questions: No marks awarded or deducted

Changes in Duration

  • 2024 Exam Duration: Reduced to 1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes)
  • 2025 Exam Duration: Further reduced to 1.5 hours (90 minutes)
    Despite the reduced duration, the number of questions remains unchanged at 75 questions.

CUET PG 2025: Increased Application Fees

The NTA has announced a hike in the application fee for all categories:

  • Indian Candidates:
    • The fee for up to two papers has increased by ₹200.
    • Additional papers will cost ₹100 more per paper.
  • International Candidates:
    • The fee for up to two papers has risen by ₹1,000.
    • Extra papers will now cost ₹1,500 more.

Expanded Options for Exam Cities

Candidates can now select up to four exam cities, compared to the previous limit of two. While the total number of exam cities in India has been reduced to 285, the NTA has increased international test centers, adding locations such as:

  • Abu Dhabi (UAE)
  • Oslo (Norway)
  • Frankfurt/Berlin (Germany)

How to Apply and Stay Informed

Candidates are encouraged to carefully review the updated information bulletin, available for download on the official NTA website. The bulletin provides comprehensive details about the examination, including guidelines for registration, eligibility criteria, and preparation tips.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Filed under

CUET PG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)

Advertisement

Also Read

Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025: When And Where To Watch In India?

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025: When And Where To Watch In India?

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

A Significant Day for Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to Launch Key Projects Today

A Significant Day for Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to Launch Key Projects Today

Entertainment

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox