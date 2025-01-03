CUET PG 2025: Registrations Open, Key Changes in Exam Pattern, Fees, and Cities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programs (CUET PG) 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programs (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications online until February 1, 2025, with the application fee deadline set for February 2, 2025.

This examination serves as a centralized admission test for postgraduate programs offered by central universities and various other participating institutions across India. The exam will take place between March 13 and March 31, 2025.

Key Dates to Remember

Application Deadline: February 1, 2025

Fee Submission Deadline: February 2, 2025

Correction Window: February 3 to February 5, 2025

Announcement of Examination City: Early March 2025

Release of Admit Cards: Four days before the exam

CUET PG 2025: Changes in Exam Pattern

The NTA has introduced significant updates to the CUET PG 2025 exam pattern, aiming to enhance the examination process. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

1. Choice of Question Paper Codes

Candidates can now select up to four question paper codes from a provided list during registration.

2. Medium of Comprehension

The comprehension section in the General Paper will be available in English or Hindi, based on the candidate’s preference specified at the time of application.

3. Examination Duration

The total exam duration has been reduced to 1.5 hours (90 minutes).

4. Number of Questions

Each question paper will contain 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

5. Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +4 marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 mark (deduction for wrong responses)

Unanswered Questions: No marks awarded or deducted

Changes in Duration

2024 Exam Duration: Reduced to 1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes)

2025 Exam Duration: Further reduced to 1.5 hours (90 minutes)

Despite the reduced duration, the number of questions remains unchanged at 75 questions.

CUET PG 2025: Increased Application Fees

The NTA has announced a hike in the application fee for all categories:

Indian Candidates: The fee for up to two papers has increased by ₹200. Additional papers will cost ₹100 more per paper.

International Candidates: The fee for up to two papers has risen by ₹1,000. Extra papers will now cost ₹1,500 more.



Expanded Options for Exam Cities

Candidates can now select up to four exam cities, compared to the previous limit of two. While the total number of exam cities in India has been reduced to 285, the NTA has increased international test centers, adding locations such as:

Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Oslo (Norway)

Frankfurt/Berlin (Germany)

How to Apply and Stay Informed

Candidates are encouraged to carefully review the updated information bulletin, available for download on the official NTA website. The bulletin provides comprehensive details about the examination, including guidelines for registration, eligibility criteria, and preparation tips.

