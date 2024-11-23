Bengaluru Leads In Fresher Hiring In FMCG At 41%: Survey

FMCG companies are focusing on freshers with skills in market insights, retail distribution, and regional consumer understanding to navigate and expand into previously untapped markets.

The FMCG sector in India is witnessing a significant surge in demand for fresh talent, with hiring intent for freshers projected to rise to 32% in the second half of 2024, up from 27% in the first half. This growth reflects the sector’s ongoing expansion, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, as companies strive to deepen their market penetration. According to the TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report (HY2, July-December 2024), this increase is largely driven by the rapid growth of the food processing industry, which is expected to double in size from $263 billion in 2019-20 to $535 billion by 2025-26, with a CAGR of 12.6%.

Key Drivers of Hiring Growth

The expansion of the food processing industry is creating a wide range of job opportunities, particularly in areas like supply chain management and market research. Key product segments such as dairy, ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, frozen meat, and snacks are contributing to the demand for fresh talent in roles that support these growing categories.

FMCG companies are focusing on freshers with skills in market insights, retail distribution, and regional consumer understanding to navigate and expand into previously untapped markets. As businesses move into rural and semi-urban areas, they are prioritizing candidates who can help drive growth in these regions, where the consumer base is rapidly increasing.

Job Roles with High Hiring Intent

Several job roles within the FMCG sector are seeing high demand:

Food engineers are in high demand in Bengaluru, with a hiring intent of 41%. These professionals play a crucial role in the food processing industry’s growth and product innovation.

are in high demand in Bengaluru, with a hiring intent of 41%. These professionals play a crucial role in the food processing industry’s growth and product innovation. Logistics coordinators are in high demand in Delhi, with a 39% hiring intent. Logistics roles are critical to managing the complex supply chains that are expanding to reach rural and semi-urban areas.

are in high demand in Delhi, with a 39% hiring intent. Logistics roles are critical to managing the complex supply chains that are expanding to reach rural and semi-urban areas. Supply and distribution chain positions in Hyderabad have a hiring intent of 37%, reflecting the growing need for professionals who can manage the increased flow of goods.

in have a hiring intent of 37%, reflecting the growing need for professionals who can manage the increased flow of goods. Brand management trainees in Bengaluru are seeing a 34% hiring intent as FMCG companies continue to invest in marketing to expand their reach.

The Expanding FMCG Landscape

The FMCG sector in India is becoming increasingly dynamic, fueled by the expansion into new markets and the rapid growth of the food processing industry. With rising consumer demand in rural and semi-urban areas, companies are actively seeking fresh talent to help manage operations, supply chains, and brand growth.

As the sector continues to evolve, freshers with the right skill sets, particularly in market research, logistics, and regional consumer insights, will be at the forefront of this transformation, contributing to the industry’s continued success.

