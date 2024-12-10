Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Boeing Lays Off Hundreds In Washington, California As Part Of Planned Cuts

Boeing, the aerospace giant headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, has laid off hundreds of employees in Washington state and California as part of a broader workforce reduction plan.

Boeing Lays Off Hundreds In Washington, California As Part Of Planned Cuts

Boeing, the aerospace giant headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, has laid off hundreds of employees in Washington state and California as part of a broader workforce reduction plan. These recent cuts are just a fraction of Boeing’s ongoing efforts to reduce its workforce by 17,000 positions, or 10% of its total employees.

Nearly 400 workers in Washington and more than 500 in California were affected by this latest round of layoffs. This move is part of Boeing’s larger plan to streamline its operations and adjust its workforce to better align with the company’s financial realities and business priorities.

The layoffs come on the heels of a difficult period for Boeing, including financial struggles, regulatory challenges, and a prolonged strike by machinists that lasted nearly two months. Despite this, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg clarified that the strike was not the primary driver of the layoffs. Instead, Ortberg attributed the job cuts to overstaffing in certain areas of the company.

In early November, Boeing began notifying employees who would be laid off, with the first round of cuts affecting approximately 3,500 workers across the U.S. These job losses span various departments, from engineers and recruiters to analysts, and include employees from Boeing’s commercial, defense, and global services divisions.

Boeing is providing a range of support services to employees impacted by the layoffs. Most laid-off workers will remain on the payroll for up to two months and receive severance pay. Additionally, employees will have access to career transition services and subsidized health insurance for up to three months.

Boeing has faced significant financial challenges since two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max jetliners in 2018 and 2019, which claimed 346 lives. The company’s reputation took another blow earlier this year when a fuselage panel on an Alaska Airlines flight detached mid-air. To recover from these setbacks, Boeing is restructuring its workforce and rethinking its priorities to regain financial stability.

As Boeing navigates these turbulent times, the company’s planned workforce reductions are a part of a broader strategy to focus on its core business areas and improve its financial standing. While the job cuts are painful, Boeing hopes these adjustments will ultimately position the company for long-term success and recovery.

MUST READ: Trump’s Pick For Intel Chief, Gabbard Faces Questions Amid Syria Fallout

Filed under

Boeing job cuts 2024 Boeing layoffs Boeing workforce reduction Washington and California layoffs

Advertisement

Also Read

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox