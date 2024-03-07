CTET Admit Card 2024: Exam City Out, Check Now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city notification for its upcoming Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) which is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the CTET July 2024 can now check their exam city details and download their admit cards from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET is a national-level exam that is conducted by the CBSE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across India. Here are the key details for the upcoming exam:

Exam Conducting Organization: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name: Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Location: Nationwide Category: CTET July 2024 Admit Card and Exam City Official Website: ctet.nic.in

Important Dates

Online Application Start: March 7, 2024 Last Date to Apply: April 5, 2024 Exam City Intimation Released: June 24, 2024 CTET Exam Date: July 7, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Level-1 (Primary Teacher): 12th Pass + D.Ed/ JBT/ B.El.Ed/ B.Ed

Level-2 (Trained Graduate Teacher): Graduate + B.Ed/ B.El.Ed

CTET 2024 Exam Pattern

The CTET exam is divided into two levels: Level-I for Primary Teachers and Level-II for Trained Graduate Teachers. Each level has a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Level-I (Primary Teacher) Exam Pattern:

Level-II (TGT) Exam Pattern:

How to Download CTET Admit Card 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CTET Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the “CTET Admit Card 2024” download link.

3. Log in using your Registration Number/Application Number and Password.

4. Download the CTET Admit Card 2024 and take a printout.

Useful Links

Frequently Asked Questions

How to download the CTET Admit Card 2024?

Candidates can download the CTET Admit Card 2024 from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

What is the CTET Exam Date in 2024?

The CTET exam is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.

Also Read- JP Nadda Write Letter To Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge; Criticizes Congress Over Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy

Show Full Article