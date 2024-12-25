Indian IT Sector Expected To Grow 15-20% In 2025 With Projected 15-20% Growth In Job Opportunities

The demand for roles in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) surged by 39% in 2024 and is expected to continue rising.

The Indian IT sector, which experienced a 7% decline in hiring in 2024 due to global uncertainties and macroeconomic challenges, is set to rebound in 2025 with a projected 15-20% growth in job opportunities, according to industry experts and reports.

A report by PTI highlights that easing global uncertainties, including the resolution of key elections such as in the US, and improvements in economic conditions are boosting confidence among employers. This shift is expected to fuel recovery and growth in the IT sector, particularly in specialized technology roles.

Key Trends for 2025

Demand for Specialized Skills: The demand for roles in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) surged by 39% in 2024 and is expected to continue rising. Companies are prioritizing upskilling in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies to meet evolving market demands. Geographic Diversification: Tier 2 cities saw a 48% increase in hiring in 2024, reflecting a shift away from traditional tech hubs. This trend is likely to persist as companies tap into talent pools across the country. Mid- to Senior-Level Hiring on the Rise: Hiring for mid- to senior-level professionals increased by 35% in 2024, with companies favoring experienced candidates amidst market fluctuations. Fresher Hiring Outlook: While fresher hiring remained muted in 2024, with onboarding delays due to uncertain deal flows, experts predict improvement in early 2025 as large projects gain momentum.

Industry Insights

According to Wipro CTO Sandhya Arun, “Year 2025 promises to be a year of high-velocity technology disruptions, offering new opportunities and presenting unprecedented challenges.” This highlights the transformative potential of emerging technologies.

Adecco India’s Country Manager, Sunil Chemmankotil, stated that 52.6% of job openings in 2024 were at Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which significantly increased hiring. “As businesses adjust to new technological landscapes and market needs, employers are optimistic about recovery and growth,” he continued.

As the deal flow for large projects resumes in 2025, Jaideep Kewalramani, COO of TeamLease Edtech, anticipates that hiring of new employees will increase. This will initially benefit major IT players before spreading to smaller businesses.

The IT sector is poised for a 30-35% surge in demand for specialized roles and a 15-20% overall increase in job opportunities across industries. Companies are also expected to invest heavily in workforce upskilling, particularly in AI and cybersecurity, to align with technological advancements.

