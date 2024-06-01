NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Objection Deadline Extended: Submit Your Objections Today at neet.ntaonline.in

Attention NEET UG 2024 aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for raising objections against the NEET UG 2024 Answer Key. You now have until today, June 1, 2024, to submit your objections. The objection window link will remain active until 11 am today.

Previously, the deadline for objections was May 31, 2024, but it has been extended to accommodate more candidates.

According to the official notice, candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹200/- for each answer key challenge and ₹200/- per question for challenges related to recorded responses. Additionally, candidates can also contest OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question challenged. Payments can be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

To raise objections, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Click on the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 challenge window link on the home page.

Log in with your credentials and submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Review the answer key and raise objections against any discrepancies.

Upload supporting documents for your objections.

Make the required processing fee payment.

Submit your objections and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation for future reference.

For further details and updates, visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Ensure your objections are submitted before the deadline expires today. Don’t miss this opportunity to address any concerns regarding the NEET UG 2024 Answer Key.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), commonly known as NEET (UG), previously named the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), serves as a nationwide entrance examination for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in both government and private institutions across India. Additionally, it caters to those seeking primary medical qualification abroad.

Administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET-UG furnishes its results to the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State Counselling Authorities for the allocation of seats. NEET-UG replaced several pre-medical examinations, including the AIPMT, and various other state and institutional tests. However, legal challenges resulted in the cancellation of the exam in 2014 and 2015.

