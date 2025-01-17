NEET-UG To Be Conducted In Pen-And-Paper Mode: Here’s Why

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance exam in India, with a record 24 lakh candidates in 2024 and an expected 28-30 lakh aspirants in 2025.

The National Testing Agency has confirmed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET-UG 2025, the entrance test for MBBS and related undergraduate medical programs, would remain a paper-pencil test. The decision came amid much debate on moving over to CBT in wake of alleged malpractices during previous years over the security of examinations.

NEET UG 2025 to be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR based) in Single day and Single Shift. pic.twitter.com/H1DYTgSGqI — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 16, 2025

The Scale of NEET-UG

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance exam in India, with a record 24 lakh candidates in 2024 and an expected 28-30 lakh aspirants in 2025. Conducting the exam in a computer-based format for such a huge number of candidates is a logistical nightmare.

According to a government official, this number would require multiple shifts spanning 10 days or more, with each shift catering to around 1.5 lakh candidates.

This would involve preparing several variants of the question paper, with the same content to be distributed uniformly across shifts, and a significant number of trusted test centers that have computers. The experience of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), which had massive technical failures in its early years, has been one that authorities would like to avoid rushing into such a transition.

Accessibility for Rural Candidates

A large percentage of the NEET-UG candidates belong to rural locations where access to computers and familiarization with digital interfaces are abysmally lacking. Unlike an urban candidate, many of these rural students hardly experience such forms of tests since they are exposed mainly to traditional formats, putting them at a disadvantaged position if an overnight change were to happen.

A government official also observed that introducing CBT within three months of the exam date would be unfair for aspirants living in rural areas. The reason for continuing pen-and-paper mode is that equity is maintained and candidates from all sections of society can compete on a level playing field.

Security Concerns

The 2024 NEET paper leak seriously questioned the integrity of the examination. Post this controversy, the government set up a high-level committee led by former ISRO Chief K. Radhakrishnan to deliberate upon the need for reforming the examination process itself. The committee even recommended that it should be administered in a computer-based format and multi-stage testing for better clarity and security.

Despite these suggestions, the government has opted to prioritize preparedness and accessibility over the immediate implementation of reforms. Officials have stated that CBT will be implemented when proper infrastructure and adequate preparation are available.

Other Measures for 2025

Though NEET-UG 2025 continues in the regular format, expectations are that the NTA will crack down more than ever before at the malpractice level. These will include greater examination center surveillance and tighter question paper distribution control while increasing the price of violating one’s code during the exam.

The government has decided to continue with the pen-and-paper format, showing a pragmatic approach in balancing examination integrity with accessibility. Discussions on the shift to computer-based testing, however, are still a long way off. Experts believe that if a gradual shift is supported by comprehensive training programs for rural students and investments in digital infrastructure, a more secure and efficient examination system can be achieved in the future.

NEET-UG 2025 to be held in a single shift on a single day to facilitate uniformity with minimum logistics involved. Challenges in reformation notwithstanding, the authorities here are still quite keen to sustain a just process for aspiring doctors in India.

