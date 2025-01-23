RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 32,438 Level 1 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board has begun accepting applications for 32,438 Level 1 posts under RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. Interested candidates can apply at rrbapply.gov.in before February 22, 2025. The selection process includes CBT, PET, document verification, and medical examination.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially commenced the application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025, aiming to fill 32,438 Level 1 positions under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Interested candidates can apply through the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, before the deadline on February 22, 2025.

Key Details on RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

Application Process and Deadlines

The online registration for RRB Group D vacancies is open until February 22, 2025. Candidates must ensure the payment of application fees by February 24, while corrections to the application form will be accepted from February 25 to February 26.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive includes positions such as:

Assistant Bridge

Assistant C&W

Assistant Depot (Stores)

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

Track Maintainer

Cabin Man

Pointsman

Candidates are encouraged to review the detailed official notification available on the website for a complete breakdown of vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, applicants must be between 18 and 36 years old as of January 1, 2025. Additionally, as a one-time measure due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a three-year age relaxation has been granted to candidates who missed previous recruitment opportunities. The initial pay for these roles is set at Rs 18,000.

Application Fee

The application fee structure is as follows:

General candidates: Rs 500 (refundable after deducting bank charges upon appearing for CBT)

PWBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC/ST, minority communities, and EBC candidates: Rs 250 (refundable after deducting bank charges upon appearing for CBT)

Selection Process

The RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 involves a four-stage selection process:

Computer-Based Tests (CBT) Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply

Visit rrbapply.gov.in. Register with basic details and create an account. Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents. Pay the application fee online. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Important Notes

Candidates must carefully review the eligibility criteria and other requirements before applying. Any discrepancies or errors in the application form must be rectified during the correction window from February 25 to February 26.

