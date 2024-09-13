In a significant move towards enhancing societal awareness about sexual crimes, the Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Centre, requesting a response on a petition that calls for incorporating rape laws into the school curriculum. This initiative aims to address the rising incidents of sexual violence by educating students from a young age about their rights and the legal framework designed to protect them.

On Friday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud led a bench that issued this notice. The petition, filed by senior advocate Aabad Harshad Ponda, was prompted by recent tragic events, including the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Ponda argues that while legislative measures, such as death penalties for rape, are being introduced, these alone are insufficient unless accompanied by foundational education at the grassroots level.

Ponda, a prominent criminal lawyer at the Bombay High Court, criticized the current legal framework’s effectiveness, stating, “The repeated incidents of rape reflect poorly on governance and the implementation of laws. Addressing this issue requires bridging the gap between existing laws and their communication to the public.”

Call for Educational Reform:

The petition advocates for a comprehensive inclusion of sex education in school syllabuses. This would encompass not only the legal aspects of rape and sexual offences but also moral training focused on gender equality and respect. Ponda emphasized that such education should be mandatory across all educational institutions, including government-aided schools, until formal legislation is enacted.

The proposal also suggests increasing public awareness through various channels, including media campaigns and social media, to educate people about the severe consequences of sexual crimes and available legal remedies.

Legislative Context and Concerns:

The petition also references recent legislative efforts by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, which propose mandatory death sentences for rape and murder, pending Presidential approval. However, Ponda highlighted concerns based on past Supreme Court rulings, such as the invalidation of mandatory death sentences under Section 303 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, citing potential misuse and legal challenges.

Ponda advocates for proactive measures rather than reactive responses, stressing the need for a shift in societal attitudes towards gender equality starting from school age. He urged the Court to mandate educational reforms and public awareness campaigns to address the root causes of sexual violence effectively.

This approach underscores the importance of combining legislative action with educational initiatives to combat sexual violence and promote a more informed and respectful society.

