UGC Reports 81% Attendance In June 2024 NET Exam

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that approximately 81% of the over 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the UGC-NET exam held on Tuesday across 317 cities in India. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared the update, reflecting a significant turnout for the national eligibility test.

The UGC-NET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ roles in Indian universities and colleges.

“Today, NTA has successfully conducted UGC-NET June 2024. The examination was held at 1,205 exam centres across 317 cities for 11,21,225 candidates. Out of the total registered candidates, approximately 81% appeared for the exam. Best wishes to all the candidates,” tweeted UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC-NET is conducted biannually, in June and December, to maintain a regular examination cycle. The current session, covering 83 subjects, saw candidates taking the test at selected locations nationwide. The awarding of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and/or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the combined performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of the UGC-NET.

Candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible for JRF awards. Those who qualify for Assistant Professorship are subject to the recruitment rules and regulations of the respective universities, colleges, or state governments.

