US VISA Bulletin 2024: Know Dates Of Employment Based And Family Sponsored Visa

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has released its December 2024 Visa Bulletin, offering the latest updates on green card processing timelines for both employment-based and family-sponsored visa categories.

The bulletin reveals slight progress for Indian applicants in certain employment-based categories, while family-sponsored categories remain unchanged for all regions.

Key Updates for Indian Applicants

For Indian nationals, there have been modest advancements in the employment-based categories:

EB-2 Category (Advanced Degree Professionals/Exceptional Ability): The Final Action cutoff date for Indian applicants has advanced by two weeks, now set at August 1, 2012. This category remains unchanged for all other countries, which stay at March 15, 2023.

EB-3 Category (Skilled Workers and Professionals): The cutoff date for India has moved forward by one week, now at November 8, 2012. Applicants from other countries, including China and Mexico, remain at November 15, 2022.

There are no changes for Indian applicants in the EB-1 and EB-5 categories, which hold at their previous dates.

Employment-Based Visa Categories

The US allocates visas across five main employment-based categories, each with a set percentage of the total annual visa limit:

EB-1 Priority Workers: 28.6% of the global employment-based visas, including any surplus from EB-4 and EB-5 categories. EB-2 Advanced Degree Professionals/Exceptional Ability: 28.6% of global visas, plus any unused visas from EB-1. EB-3 Skilled Workers and Professionals: 28.6% allocation, with 10,000 visas reserved for “other workers” within this category. EB-4 Special Immigrants: 7.1% of total visas, often for religious workers or certain international organization employees. EB-5 Employment Creation: 7.1% of visas are reserved for immigrant investors. This includes 32% set aside for specific investments in rural areas, high-unemployment areas, and infrastructure projects, with the remaining 68% unreserved.

Employment-Based Category Details

EB-1: The cutoff dates for China and India remain at November 8, 2022, and February 1, 2022, respectively, with all other countries staying current.

EB-2: For Indian applicants, the date advances to August 1, 2012, while China holds at March 22, 2020. Other countries are unchanged.

EB-3: No changes for professionals and skilled workers beyond India’s one-week advancement to November 8, 2012.

EB-5: Unreserved categories for China and India remain at July 15, 2016, and January 1, 2022, respectively. Other nations remain current.

Family-Sponsored Visa Categories

The December Visa Bulletin did not introduce any changes for family-sponsored visa categories, which remain unchanged across all countries. Key dates include:

F1 (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of US Citizens): November 15, 2021, for most countries; November 22, 2004, for Mexico.

F2A (Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents): January 1, 2022, for most countries; April 15, 2021, for Mexico.

F3 (Married Sons and Daughters of US Citizens): March 1, 2010, for most regions; October 22, 2000, for Mexico.

F4 (Brothers and Sisters of US Citizens): March 8, 2006, for India; August 1, 2006, for Dates for Filing.

Understanding the Visa Bulletin

The US Visa Bulletin is a monthly publication that provides updates on the availability of green cards based on priority dates. This bulletin indicates when applicants can proceed with their applications for permanent residency, depending on their category and priority date.

Applicants within the US can pursue Adjustment of Status, while those outside the US must apply for an Immigrant Visa at a US consulate or embassy.

The two key dates to watch in the bulletin are:

1. Final Action Dates: When a green card can be issued, or a status change approved.

2. Dates for Filing: When applicants can begin submitting documents to the National Visa Center.

Annual Visa Limits

For fiscal year 2025, the family-sponsored visa limit is set at 226,000, while the global cap for employment-based visas is 140,000. Under US immigration law, each country is limited to 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference visas, amounting to 25,620 per country.

The next update, expected in January 2025, may offer further adjustments for employment-based categories as the US Department of State assesses visa availability.

