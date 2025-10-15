GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

London (United Kingdom) [England], October 14: The Global Business & Education Summit 2025, Edition 8, featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, was held in London, United Kingdom, on 23rd September 2025, celebrating excellence, innovation, and social impact in business, education, and humanitarian leadership.

Hosted by Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK) in collaboration with T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India), and in academic partnership with IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, the summit was co-partnered by the World Humanitarians Foundation (UK) and supported by Blossom Media Pvt Ltd (Mumbai, India).

The summit convened global thought leaders, changemakers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, educators, and social visionaries to foster dialogue on sustainable business growth, educational innovation, leadership, and social responsibility.

A key highlight of the evening was the Global Inspirational Awards 2025, Edition 8, honouring individuals and organisations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, humanitarian service, and global impact. Additionally, Honorary Doctorates were conferred by IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, recognising outstanding personalities for their remarkable achievements and lifelong contributions.

The event was attended by dignitaries, members of the UK Parliament, diplomats, and international delegates from over 20 countries, marking it as one of the most prestigious global gatherings of 2025.

Dr Shiv Kakran, spokesperson for Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK), stated that the summit and awards together represent a convergence of intellect, innovation, and inspiration, aimed at strengthening international partnerships and driving sustainable global progress. Mr Mayank Dahiya of T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India) described the event as a global initiative uniting education, enterprise, and empowerment—a celebration of people and ideas shaping a better tomorrow. Ms Disha D. Kakran from the World Humanitarians Foundation (UK) emphasised that the platform aligns with their mission to recognise and empower changemakers worldwide through stories of courage, compassion, and contribution.

The Global Business & Education Summit 2025, Edition-8, along with the Global Inspirational Awards, reaffirmed its position as a premier international platform fostering leadership, education, and humanitarian excellence—bridging nations through knowledge, enterprise, and empathy.

Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK), T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India), World Humanitarians Foundation (UK), IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, and Blossom Media Pvt Ltd (Mumbai, India) continue to champion global excellence through collaboration, innovation, and recognition.

