LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
Home > Education > GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 15, 2025 15:46:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

London (United Kingdom) [England], October 14: The Global Business & Education Summit 2025, Edition 8, featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, was held in London, United Kingdom, on 23rd September 2025, celebrating excellence, innovation, and social impact in business, education, and humanitarian leadership.

Hosted by Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK) in collaboration with T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India), and in academic partnership with IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, the summit was co-partnered by the World Humanitarians Foundation (UK) and supported by Blossom Media Pvt Ltd (Mumbai, India).

The summit convened global thought leaders, changemakers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, educators, and social visionaries to foster dialogue on sustainable business growth, educational innovation, leadership, and social responsibility.

A key highlight of the evening was the Global Inspirational Awards 2025, Edition 8, honouring individuals and organisations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, humanitarian service, and global impact. Additionally, Honorary Doctorates were conferred by IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, recognising outstanding personalities for their remarkable achievements and lifelong contributions.

The event was attended by dignitaries, members of the UK Parliament, diplomats, and international delegates from over 20 countries, marking it as one of the most prestigious global gatherings of 2025.

Dr Shiv Kakran, spokesperson for Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK), stated that the summit and awards together represent a convergence of intellect, innovation, and inspiration, aimed at strengthening international partnerships and driving sustainable global progress. Mr Mayank Dahiya of T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India) described the event as a global initiative uniting education, enterprise, and empowerment—a celebration of people and ideas shaping a better tomorrow. Ms Disha D. Kakran from the World Humanitarians Foundation (UK) emphasised that the platform aligns with their mission to recognise and empower changemakers worldwide through stories of courage, compassion, and contribution.

The Global Business & Education Summit 2025, Edition-8, along with the Global Inspirational Awards, reaffirmed its position as a premier international platform fostering leadership, education, and humanitarian excellence—bridging nations through knowledge, enterprise, and empathy.

Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK), T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India), World Humanitarians Foundation (UK), IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, and Blossom Media Pvt Ltd (Mumbai, India) continue to champion global excellence through collaboration, innovation, and recognition.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Navitas Solar x Puneri Paltan Meet and Greet Celebrates Brand’s Mission of Empowering Bharat through Sustainable Energy

Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR Expands Mumbai Footprint with 5th School in Gorai

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download ADRE Result PDF

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

LATEST NEWS

Baba Vanga Predicts Something Terrible Could Happen In 2026, Warning Sparks Fear As World Might Witness…

GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER: CHINA AND EU SHOULD ENHANCE COMMUNICATION – MINISTRY

Pankaj Dheer Death: Mahabharat’s Karn Was Worshipped With 8-Foot-Statue, Had Photos Printed In School Books

Dhanteras vs Dhantrayodashi 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

Who’s Nikitin Dheer? Slain Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer’s Son Played Ravan In TV Series Ramayan

WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

How Did Pankaj Dheer Die? Veteran Mahabharat Actor Was Battling THIS Deadly Disease, Was In And Out Of Hospitals For Months

Watch: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Jam Leaves 500 Students Stranded For 12 Hours, Video Goes Viral

Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom
GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom
GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom
GBES 2025, Featuring the Global Inspirational Awards, Edition: 8 in London, United Kingdom
QUICK LINKS