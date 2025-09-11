JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment OUT: Check Required Documents for Admission at jkbopee.gov.in

JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has recently announced the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 special counselling 2025 seat allotment result. Candidates can download the JKCET 2025 seat allotment result on the official website, jkbopee.gov.in. Candidates allotted seats in the special counselling round must report to the allotted colleges by September 15, 2025, by 4 pm.

How to Apply for JKCET 2025 Special Round Counselling

Visit jkbopee.gov.in

Click on JKCET 2025 Special Round Counselling Registration link

Log in with your username and password

Check JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment result

Print it out for future use

Direct link to check JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment- jkbopee.gov.in.

JKCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

The list of required documents for JKCET admission 2025 confirmation is given below.

Domicile Certificate.

D.O.B Certificate (Matriculation Certificate from the Board of School Education

Marks Sheet of 12th Class.

Category Certificate, wherever applicable.

ID card to verify the identity of the candidate

Any other document, as may be required by the concerned College.