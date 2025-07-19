SBI CBO 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Detailed Pattern and Guidelines

On July 20, 2025, The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to conduct the Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment exam in two sessions at testing locations around the country. To make sure about an effortless experience, candidates must have a thorough awareness of the exam’s format, schedule, permitted objects and dress code.

Exam Structure & Shift Schedule

The two-hour objective test and the 30-minute descriptive test make up the SBI CBO exam. There is no negative marking.

Schedule by shift:

Shift 1 (morning):

Reporting time: 9:00–9:30 a.m.

Exam begins at 10:00 a.m.

Ends at 12:30 PM

Second shift (afternoon):

Reporting hours are 1:30–2:00 PM.

Exam begins at 2:30 PM.

Ends at 5:00 PM

For admissions procedures and biometric verification, candidates must arrive at least one hour early.

Pattern of Objective Testing

There are 120 questions in the objective part, divided into four sections:

English: 30 minutes, 30 questions

Knowledge of Banking: 40 Questions, 40 Minutes

Economy and General Awareness: 30 Questions, 30 Minutes

Computer Proficiency: 20 questions, 20 minutes

Following that, the descriptive test will evaluate:

Letter Writing: 25 points Essay (around 250 words): 25 points

It lasts for 30 minutes.

Essential Documents

Printed admit cards with a current passport-size photo attached are required for candidates. A photocopy and the original picture ID (such as an Aadhaar, PAN, passport, voter ID, etc) Ballpoint pen in blue or black Stamp pad with personal blue ink (for thumb impressions)

Before the invigilator, place your signature and left thumb impression in the appropriate spots.

Things To Remember

Verify your shift and location using the admission card. Gather documents and stationery Arrive at least one hour ahead of the scheduled reporting time. Observe all biometric and invigilator guidelines. Unwind and maintain your attention.

An interview follows the written test’s shortlisting, making this exam a crucial step in obtaining one of the 2,964 CBO openings.