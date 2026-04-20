SSC GD Constable 2026 City Intimation Slip Out at ssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details, Exam Dates, and How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC GD Constable 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip. Candidates who have registered for the General Duty Constable positions in CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB can now log in to the official website at ssc.gov.in to view their allotted exam city.

SSC GD 2026 Exam Schedule and Phases

To manage the high volume of candidates, the SSC has scheduled the Computer-Based Test (CBT) in four distinct windows starting from late April 2026:

Exam Phase Date Range Week 1 April 27 to May 2, 2026 Week 2 May 4 to May 9, 2026 Week 3 May 18 to May 23, 2026 Week 4 May 25 to May 30, 2026

How to Check Your SSC GD Exam City

The city intimation slip is a crucial document that informs you of the city where your exam center is located, allowing for early travel and stay arrangements.

The city intimation slip is not the final admit card. It does not contain the exact address of the exam center.

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in . Click on the “Login” section on the homepage. Enter your Registration Number and Password . Navigate to the SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026 link. View and download your details, including the exam date and shift.

SSC GD Admit Card Release Timeline

The comprehensive Admit Card (Admission Certificate), which includes the exact center address and reporting time, will be released 3 to 5 days prior to your specific exam date. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall.

SSC GD 2026 Recruitment Highlights

Total Vacancies: 25,487 posts.

Selection Process: Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Exam Pattern: 80 objective-type questions (2 marks each) with a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official portal for region-specific updates and final admit card download links.

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