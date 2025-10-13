LIVE TV
Home > Education > UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online

NTA has announced UGC NET December 2025 exam dates. The CBT exam will be held from Dec 31, 2025, to Jan 7, 2026. Registration ends Nov 7. Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in for application, fees, and important details.

UGC NET December 2025: Exam Dates Out! (Photo: Canva)
UGC NET December 2025: Exam Dates Out! (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 13, 2025 10:44:28 IST

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET December 2025 exam schedule. Aspirants for eligibility as Junior Research Fellows (JRF) or Assistant Professors can now plan accordingly. The UGC NET December 2025 will take place in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026, at various centres in India.

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates & Details

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Timing: 2 papers, each lasting 180 minutes; no break in between

Exam Timeframe: December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026

City Intimation Slip: Will be available 10 days before the exam on the official website

How to Apply for UGC NET December 2025

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Registration for UGC NET DEC 2025”

Select “New Registration” (first-time applicants) or “Login” (registered candidates)

Complete the application form and pay the exam fee

UGC NET Application Fee

General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150

General-EWS / OBC-NCL: Rs 600

SC/ST / PwD / Third Gender: Rs 325

Payment will be accepted online using debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. The deadline to apply and pay the fees is November 7, 2025, at 11:50 PM.

UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is a national-level test that decides eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. It is also a qualifying test for Ph.D. admissions and fellowships provided by multiple ministries. 

All candidates are urged to keep visiting the official website for updates and important announcements for the UGC NET December 2025 examination.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:44 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
