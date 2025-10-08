UGC NET 2025 December Notification OUT: Direct Link of UGC NET Application Form, Last Date to Apply

UGC NET 2025 December Notification OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the UGC NET December 2025 Notification PDF on 7th October 2025 for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Interested candidates can now download the notification PDF through the official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET December 2025 Notification PDF contains important information such as registration dates, eligibility, exam pattern, and other details regarding the exam.

UGC NET 2025 December Notification

Candidates are advised to read the UGC NEET 2025 December Notification PDF carefully for the crucial details regarding the exam. NTA has now released the application form for UGC NEET December Exam on October 7th, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NEET December Exam can apply through the official website.

Direct Link of UGC NET 2025 December Notification PDF: Click Here

UGC NET 2025: Important Dates

UGC NET Notification Release Date – 7th October 2025

UGC NET Application Form 2025 starts – 7th October 2025

Last date to apply online – 7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)

Last Date to Pay Fee – 7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)

Application Form Correction Dates – 10th November to 12th November 2025

UGC NET December 2025: Application Form

NTA has begun the registration for the UGC NET December 2025 Exam for the candidates through online mode. Candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline of 7th November 2024.

Direct Link of UGC NET Application Form 2025: Click Here

UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Application Fees

Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NET December 2025 Exam must pay the application fee to successfully submit the application form.

General – Rs. 1150/-

EWS/OBC – Non-creamy layer – Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/Third Gender Rs. 325/-

PwD – NIL

UGC NET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to have a master’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% aggregated marks.

Candidates who are pursuing Four Year/8 eight-semester Bachelor’s Degree program and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET.

The maximum age limit for applying for the JRF post is 30 years.

For the Assistant Professor post, there is no age limit.

UGC NET 2025: Exam Pattern