UGC NET 2025 December Notification OUT: Direct Link of UGC NET Application Form, Last Date to Apply

UGC NET 2025 December Notification OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the UGC NET December 2025 Notification PDF on 7th October 2025 for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Interested candidates can now download the notification PDF through the official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET December 2025 Notification PDF contains important information such as registration dates, eligibility, exam pattern, and other details regarding the exam.
UGC NET 2025 December Notification
Candidates are advised to read the UGC NEET 2025 December Notification PDF carefully for the crucial details regarding the exam. NTA has now released the application form for UGC NEET December Exam on October 7th, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NEET December Exam can apply through the official website.
UGC NET 2025: Important Dates
UGC NET Notification Release Date – 7th October 2025
UGC NET Application Form 2025 starts – 7th October 2025
Last date to apply online – 7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)
Last Date to Pay Fee – 7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)
Application Form Correction Dates – 10th November to 12th November 2025
UGC NET December 2025: Application Form
NTA has begun the registration for the UGC NET December 2025 Exam for the candidates through online mode. Candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline of 7th November 2024.
UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Application Fees
Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NET December 2025 Exam must pay the application fee to successfully submit the application form.
General – Rs. 1150/-
EWS/OBC – Non-creamy layer – Rs. 600/-
SC/ST/Third Gender Rs. 325/-
PwD – NIL
UGC NET 2025: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates are required to have a master’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% aggregated marks.
- Candidates who are pursuing Four Year/8 eight-semester Bachelor’s Degree program and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET.
- The maximum age limit for applying for the JRF post is 30 years.
- For the Assistant Professor post, there is no age limit.
UGC NET 2025: Exam Pattern
- UGC NET exam contains two papers 1 & 2.
- Paper 1, based on General Aptitude, has 50 questions for 100 marks, and Paper 2 has 100 questions for 200 marks.
- The total duration of the Exam is 3 hours.
- Both papers are objective-type papers and will be conducted in online CBT mode.
- There is no negative marking.